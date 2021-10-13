Mount Marty built a 2-0 first half lead and held on for a 2-1 victory over Jamestown in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s soccer action on Wednesday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Jose Garcia had a goal and an assist for Mount Marty. David Provencher also scored a goal. Jason Chavez added an assist for the Lancers.
Joel Hyland scored with 4:10 to play for Jamestown.
Jose Quinonez stopped seven shots in goal to earn the victory for MMU. Alex Hamer mad five saves for Jamestown.
Mount Marty, 5-5-1 overall and 3-4 in the GPAC, travels to Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday. The teams played a non-league contest on Sept. 8 in Yankton, with the Lancers recording a season-high six goals in a 6-0 victory.
