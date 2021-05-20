Thirteen proved to be the lucky number Thursday night, as it was the winning run total in each game as the Yankton Fury Gazelles split with Brandon in girls’ softball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Yankton scored in each inning of a 13-6 victory.
Ava Girard went 3-for-3 with a double for Yankton. Kennedy Gednalske doubled and singled. Kalli Koletzky also had two hits. Olivia Puck, Ellie Drotzman, Hannah Crisman and Reese Garry each had a hit in the victory.
Daylee Hughes picked up the win, striking out four in her three innings of work.
Brandon bounced back to take the nightcap 13-4.
For Yankton, Gednalske doubled and Puck singled.
Girard took the loss, striking out six.
