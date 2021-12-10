Yankton Press & Dakotan sports editor James D. Cimburek was named one of seven finalists for the South Dakota Sportswriter of the Year award, as presented by the National Sports Media Association.
Cimburek was a 2013 winner of the honor.
He is joined on the ballot by Matt Zimmer of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, Ryan Deal of 605 Sports, Scott Millard of the Pierre Capital Journal and Roger Merriam of the Watertown Public Opinion. Jenna Ortiz, formerly of the Aberdeen American News, and Richard Anderson, who recently retired as sports editor of the Rapid City Journal, are also on the ballot.
Deal is a three-time former honoree. Merriam has been honored twice.
Four finalists were announced for South Dakota Sportscaster of the Year: Jay Elsen of Midco Sports, John Thayer and Tyler Merriam, both of Learfield-IMG and Dellas Cole of KBRK in Brookings.
Cole is a two-time honoree. Merriam has been honored once.
The state’s Sportswriter and Sportscaster of the Year will be announced in January, with those award presented in June at the NSMA conference in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
