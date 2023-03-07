Blue Devils Headed To State
Wynot’s Zack Foxhoven goes up for a shot in the lane during a home game earlier this season. Wynot is the top seed in the Nebraska State Class D2 Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

With three returning starters and a number of top players back, the Wynot Blue Devils had unfinished business from last year’s one-and-done trip to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.

This year the 22-4 Blue Devils are the top seed in the Class D2 field when play begins on Thursday.

