With three returning starters and a number of top players back, the Wynot Blue Devils had unfinished business from last year’s one-and-done trip to the Nebraska State Boys’ Basketball Tournament.
This year the 22-4 Blue Devils are the top seed in the Class D2 field when play begins on Thursday.
“We had lost two seniors, so we had a bit of experience coming back,” said Wynot head coach Lee Heimes. “Some of these guys had played significant minutes, so they’re ready to go to state and make some noise down there.”
Junior guards Dylan Heine (13.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 42 assists, 59 steals, 21 blocks) and Zack Foxhoven (12.3 ppg, 3 rpg, 62 assists, 69 steals) have led the way for the Blue Devils this season. Juniors Chase Schroeder (6.9 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 32 assists, 23 steals, 19 blocks), Carson Wieseler (5.8 ppg, 38 assists, 54 steals) and Joseph Sudbeck (4.1 ppg) have also contributed offensively.
The Blue Devils’ offense has revolved around versatility, Heimes noted.
“That’s probably the strength of our guys,” he said. “They can play inside, outside, do a little bit of everything. They pass well, cut well and have good chemistry on the team.”
Wynot has recorded 330 steals on the season while allowing 45 points per game.
“We try to set the tone there,” Heimes said. “We want to stay aggressive, put pressure on the ball and hope it leads to offense.”
Wynot opens the state tournament against Paxton (17-5) in a rematch of last year’s district final. The Tigers are led by senior Isaiah Fox (14.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 46 assists, 55 blocks) and junior Joshua Eakins (12.3 ppg, 50 steals).
“They lost one player from last year’s team,” Heimes said of Paxton. “They’re going to be a good team that has some experience. It should be a good battle.”
For Wynot to make a run in Lincoln, the Blue Devils will need their defense to shine.
“We need to make sure we stop the ball,” Heimes said. “We need to score in transition.”
The Wynot/Paxton matchup is the first game of the day, a 9 a.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Osceola (23-3) and Sumner-Eddyville-Miller (20-5) will play the 10:45 a.m. game at PBA. In the evening session at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Shelton (22-1) plays Santee (15-5), followed by Parkview Christian (23-3) against Falls City Sacred Heart (18-8).
Semifinals will be played on Friday at Devaney. The D2 championship is set for 8:15 p.m. at PBA, with the third place game at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Southeast.
