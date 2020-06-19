The Yankton Lakers split a youth baseball doubleheader with Huron on Friday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium. The games marked the season opener for the Lakers.
In the opener, Yankton scored four runs in three straight innings to claim a 15-5 victory.
Hunter Teichroew went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBI to lead Yankton. Austin Gobel also had three hits. Lucas Kampshoff also tripled. Payton Peterson and Tyson Prouty each doubled. Landon Potts, Tucker Gilmore, Alex Kleinsasser, Sean Turner and Carson Conway each had a hit in the victory.
Turner pitched four innings, striking out two, for the win. Peterson struck out two in two innings of relief.
Huron scored eight runs in the final two innings to claim the nightcap 10-6.
Prouty doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Landon Potts, Teichroew, Kampshoff, Peterson and Cayden Wavrunek each had a hit in the effort.
Teichroew took the loss in relief. Kampshoff struck out five batters in 2 1/3 innings of relief in the contest.
The Lakers, 1-1, travel to Tyndall on Wednesday.
Wayne 5, Black Sox 4
WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 5-4 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in youth baseball action on Friday.
Cody Oswald doubled and Keagan Holmstrom singled for Yankton, which took advantage of seven walks.
Josh Sheldon took the loss in relief.
The Black Sox make another trip to Nebraska on Sunday, traveling to Norfolk for a doubleheader.
Reds 12-9, Huron 5-6
HURON — The Yankton Reds opened the 2020 season with a sweep at Huron in youth baseball action on Friday.
In the opener, the Reds opened and closed the game with big innings in a 12-5 victory.
Matthew Sheldon went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Yankton. Evan Serck posted two hits. Owen Wishon doubled, and Cohen Zahrbock, Mark Kathol, Trey Sager and Kael Garry each had a hit in the victory.
Sheldon struck out eight batters in four innings of work for the win. Kathol struck out two batters in three innings of relief for the long-relief save.
Yankton held Huron to one hit in a 9-6 victory in the nightcap.
Wishon had a double and two RBI to lead Yankton. Serck, Kaden Hughes and Mason Livingston each had a hit in the victory.
Sager struck out five batters in four-plus innings of work for the win.
The Reds, 2-0, hosts Harrisburg Maroon on Tuesday.
Legion
Humb.-Hart. 13-11, Dell Rapids 9
DELL RAPIDS —Humboldt-Hartford made quick work of Dell Rapids, scoring a combined 24 runs in a doubleheader sweep in American Legion baseball action on Friday.
Humboldt-Hartford built a 13-5 lead and held on for a 13-9 victory in the opener.
Cooper Maras, Micah Warrington and Tyler Lundborg each had two hits for Humboldt-Hartford. Noah Hohn doubled in the win.
Noah Swartwout had three doubles and five RBI for Dell Rapids. Brandon Geraets posted two hits. Ty Wood and Drew Van Regenmarter each doubled in the effort.
In the nightcap, Hohn tossed a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six, in an 11-0 victoyr.
Loren Jacobson and Adam Parsons doubled for Humboldt-Hartford. Jacobson drove in three runs in the win.
Gabe Skinseng took the loss.
Humboldt-Hartford hosts McCook-Miner on Tuesday. Dell Rapids travels to Beresford on Wednesday.
Harrisburg 6, Gretna 3
OMAHA, Neb. — Ben Loos doubled and singled, and Payton Metzger had two hits as Harrisburg beat Gretna 6-3 in the Battle of Omaha American Legion Baseball Tournament on Friday. The game was played at Burke High School.
Jack Rabern homered for Harrisburg. Tyman Long doubled, and Chase Mason and Tyson Kogel each had a hit in the victory.
Rabern picked up the win, striking out six in his 4 2/3 innings of work. Jack Sutton pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out two, for the save.
Harrisburg 6, Omaha Roncalli 1
OMAHA, Neb. — Payton Metzger and Tyson Kogel combined on a two-hitter as Harrisburg downed Omaha Roncalli 6-1 in the Battle of Omaha American Legion Baseball tournament on Friday. The game was played at Burke High School.
Metzger doubled and singled, and Jack Rabern and Kogel each had two hits for Harrisburg. Ben Loos homered, and Zeb Wede doubled in the win.
Kogel pitched 3 2/3 innings of relief, striking out four, for the win.
