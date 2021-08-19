GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
SENIOR SHAMBLE
RESULTS: John Hughes-Wayne Anderson def. Cyril Groetken-Neil Connot tied/1 up/1 up; Dan Lammers-Steve Slowey def. Joe Doyle-Kyle Repp L 2&1/3&1/1 up; Bill Bobzin-Bruce Teachout def. John Ehret-Terry Frick 2&1/1 down/2&1; Dean Gengler-Gail Gubbels tied Robert Zacher Roger Thompson tied/tied/tied; Dick Thompson/John DeJean def. Chuck Olsen-Ken Bertsch 3&2/3&1/5&4; Don Neukirch-Rodger Brandt def. Don Munson-Mike Rhorer 2 up/2&1/3&2; Dave O’Brien-Mark Yonke def. Cal Riesgaard-Dan Swanda 2&1/1 down/1 up; John Sternquist-Pat King def. Hank Petersen-Robert Haar 3&2/tied/4&3; Dan Eisenbraun-Joe Vig def. Cal Carlson-Rudy Gerstner 3&1/3&2/5&3; Jim Tramp-Norm Willard by default
