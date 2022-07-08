SIOUX FALLS — Only one of eight Yankton teams made it through the opening day without a loss at the South Dakota USA Softball Girls’ State Fastpitch Tournament, which began on Friday at Harmodon and Sherman Parks in Sioux Falls.
Play continues today (Saturday), with championships in all 15 divisions set for Sunday.
Here is a look at area contests from Friday.
18-Under
Parkston 6, Fury Fire 5
Parkston scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth after Yankton Fury Fire had scored five in the top half of the inning, claiming a 6-5 victory in the opening round.
A two-run double by Kara Magee capped the rally for Parkston. Lindsey Roth had two hits and two RBI. Jo Boettcher and Grace Lindeman each had a hit in the victory.
Ellie Wiese and Lainie Keller each doubled and singled, with Wiese driving in two, for Yankton. Emma Wiese also had two hits. Jadyn Hubbard doubled. Kelsey O’Neill, Brenna Dann and Keyara Mason each had a hit in the effort.
Kiauna Hargens picked up the win, striking out three. Emma Wiese took the loss, striking out seven.
Parkston plays Elk Point-Jefferson at 2 p.m. today. Fury Fire play Diamonds Elite in an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. today.
Cyclones Red 8, Fury Red 0
Yankton Fury Red was held to two hits in an 8-0 loss to Cyclones Red on Friday.
Tori Vellek and Grace Ortmeier each had a hit for Yankton.
Regan Garry took the loss.
Fury Red plays the Hartford Sparx in an elimination game today at 2 p.m.
Scotland 10, Pierre 7
Grace Fryda hit two home runs, driving in four, as Scotland outlasted Pierre 10-7 on Friday.
Grace Robb went 3-for-3 with a double for Scotland. Trinity Bietz also had two hits. Sara Sebert homered, Audrey Sayler and Jurni Vavruska each doubled, and Joslyn Walloch added a hit in the victory.
Keirstyn Krcil picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Scotland plays Black Hills Synergy today at 11 a.m.
16-Under
Fury Black 8, Midwest Speed 0
Chandler Cleveland scattered four hits over five innings as Yankton Fury Black blanked Midwest Speed 8-0 on Friday.
Payton Moser went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI, and Chandler Cleveland went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI for Yankton. Peighton James and Megan Tramp each had two hits. Emma Eichacher, Kaylee Heiner, Gracen Evans and Lucy Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Chandler Cleveland struck out five in the win.
Fury Black faces the South Dakota Renegades today at 5 p.m.
R.C. Brakers 9, Fury Hornets 3
The Rapid City Brakers pulled away late to claim a 9-3 victory over the Yankton Fury Hornets on Friday.
Andrea Miller doubled, and Isabel Yellowbank had a double and two RBI for Yankton. Quincy Gaskins added a hit.
Madison Girard took the loss, striking out two in her 3 2/3 innings of work. Tori Hansen had three strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
The Fury Hornets begin their quest to stay alive today at 9:30 a.m.
R.C. Brakers 18, Vermillion 8
The Rapid City Brakers scored in each inning of an 18-8 victory over the Vermillion Flamez on Friday.
Reagan Lee doubled twice, and Mya Halverson and MaKenzie Richardson each had two hits for Vermillion. Madigan Wallen homered. Kristen Moser, Abby Hanson, Baylie Graf and Emily Reiser each had a hit in the effort.
Halverson took the loss.
Vermillion faces the Punishers in an elimination game, today at 8 a.m.
RC Rage 8, Dakota Valley 4
Rapid City broke a 4-4 tie with a four-run fifth inning, claiming an 8-4 victory over Dakota Valley on Friday.
Avry Trotter had two hits and two RBI, and Raegan Headid homered for Dakota Valley. Ashlyn Stusse, Brennan Trotter and Silja Gunderson each had a hit in the effort.
Shyanne Bremer picked up the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest. Rachel Voegeli took the loss, recording three strikeouts.
Dakota Valley plays an elimination game today at 8 a.m.
14-Under
Black Hills Silencers 20, Fury Twisters 9
The Black Hills Silencers outslugged the Yankton Fury Twisters 20-9 on Friday.
Eliza Gurney had three hits, and Madison Musfelt and Ciena Mount each doubled and singled for Yankton. Angjeliena Schaeffer homered. Makenzie Stanage, Brenna Suhr, Alaina Nelson, Chloe Hatch, Kyra Zuck and Hailey Bottolfson each had a hit in the effort.
Stanage took the loss.
Yankton plays an elimination game at 9:30 a.m. today.
Fury Twisters 14, Dutchmen 1
The Yankton Fury Twisters pounded out 15 hits on the way to a 14-1 rout of the Dutchmen on Friday.
Eliza Gurney went 3-for-3 with a double to lead the balanced Yankton attack. Alaina Nelson doubled twice. Madison Musfelt and Makenzie Stanage each doubled and singled. Kyra Zuck also had two hits. Ciena Mount and Anjeliena Schaeffer each doubled. Brenna Suhr and Chloe Hatch each had a hit in the victory.
Suhr picked up the win, striking out four in the five-inning contest.
Freeman-Marion 22, 605 Rockers 9
Rylee Peters went 3-for-3 with four RBI as Freeman-Marion rolled past the 605 Rockers 22-9 on Friday.
Sam Fransen also had three hits for the Rebels. Claire Loofbourrow had a hit and three RBI. Cadence Hofer and Elizabeth Piehl each had a hit in the victory.
Hofer picked up the win, striking out five in the four-inning contest.
Freeman-Marion 17, Rampage 4
Freeman-Marion pounded out 15 hits as the Rebels stuffed the Rampage 17-4 on Friday.
Claire Loofbourrow went 3-for-3, and Rylee Peters, Allison Leber and Savanna Timmerman each had two hits for Freeman-Marion. Sam Fransen and Vaida Ammann each doubled. Cadence Hofer and Harli Ross each had a hit in the victory.
Hofer picked up the win, striking out three in the three-inning contest.
12-Under
DR Thunder 7, Fury Lancers 4
Dell Rapids downed the Yankton Fury Lancers 7-4 on Friday.
Jazlin Romero had the lone Yankton hit. Claire Taggart and Izzy Gurney each had two walks and a run scored.
Taggart took the loss, striking out four.
The Fury Gazelles play in an elimination game today at 11 a.m.
Hartford Sparx 9, Fury Gazelles 5
The Hartford Sparx outlasted the Yankton Fury Gazelles 9-5 on Friday.
Olivia Puck went 2-for-3 with a triple, and Isabelle Sheldon had two hits for Yankton. Reese Garry and Ava Girard each doubled. Hannah Crisman added a hit.
Daylee Hughes took the loss, striking out three in three innings of work. Girard had one strikeout in an inning of work.
The Fury Gazelles play Dells Thunder in an elimination game today at 9:30 a.m.
