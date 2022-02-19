GREENVILLE, S.C.—South Dakota improved its win streak to seven games and moved to 8-1 on the young season with two more wins at the Furman Classic Saturday. The Coyotes took down four-time defending NEC champion Saint Francis 2-0 and completed a sweep of Georgetown with a 9-2 win.
Kynlee Marquez was the story in game one. The freshman pitcher from Oxford, Nebraska, made her first collegiate start and outdueled Saint Francis’ Rachel Marsden, a 14-game winner from a year ago who entered 3-0 on the season. Neither allowed a hit through three innings. Both teams totaled four hits during the game.
The Coyotes broke through with two runs on three hits in the fifth. It started with a Gabby Moser lead off single. Lauren Eamiguel faked a bunt and slapped through an open hole on the right side that made it first and third. Tatum Villotta put the ball in play with an 0-2 count to score an RBI groundout and Courtney Wilson made it 2-0 with a two-out single up the middle.
Saint Francis (4-4) had runners on second and third with no outs in both the fifth and sixth innings and did not score. Villotta and Eamiguel spun a 4-6-3 double play to get out of the fifth. Eamiguel threw a runner out at home from second base to close the sixth. Clara Edwards relieved Marquez and tossed a 1-2-3 seventh to earn her second save.
Marquez (2-0) needed just 55 pitches to get through six innings. She faced three above the minimum with one walk and one strikeout.
The nightcap was a rematch of a 7-3 Coyote victory from Friday. Georgetown (2-6) scraped together two runs to take a 2-0 lead through four. But USD third baseman Aleesia Sainz led off the top of the fifth with a blast to left for her fourth home run of the season and that opened the flood gates against Hoyas pitcher Jordan Tallman.
Moser’s pinch-hit, two-run single later in the inning gave South Dakota a 3-2 lead and Jadyn DeWitte belted a grand slam home run two batters later that capped a seven-run fifth. Jordyn Pender tacked on a run-single in the sixth to close out the scoring.
Edwards tossed a five-hitter and struck out a season-high seven against Saint Francis to move to 4-1 on the season. She’s allowed four earned runs in 35 innings for a 0.80 ERA. She’s pitched in all nine games and gone the distance in all four starts.
DeWitte was 3-for-7 during Saturday’s pair of games. Wilson tacked on two hits Saturday and is 7-for-15 (.467) for the tournament. Pender is 4-for-12 in four Classic games with 10 RBI.
South Dakota closes out the tournament Sunday with a 9 a.m. (ET) rematch with Saint Francis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.