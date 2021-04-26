SIOUX FALLS — A number of area student-athletes have been recognized as Academic All-State for the 2021 club high school baseball season.

To be recognized, a senior player must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Here are the area honorees:

YANKTON: Kaden Luellman, Tony McGlone, Tristan Redman

ALCESTER-HUDSON: Kolby Scheifen, Logan Serck

BERESFORD: Cody Klungseth

BON HOMME: Kaleb Kubal, Trent Herrboldt

CORSICA-STICKNEY: Adam Joachim

DAKOTA VALLEY; Ben Neimeyer, Paul Bruns

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Skyler Swatek, Tyler Goehring

MENNO: Levi Bender

PARKSTON: Landon Sudbeck, Logan Heidinger

PLATTE-GEDDES: Kade Boltjes, Kelby VanDerWerff, Nate Whalen, Will Miller

SCOTLAND: Jacob Schott

VERMILLION: Nick Roob

VIBORG-HURLEY: Chase Mason

WAGNER: Jaden Peters, Simon Freier

WHITE LAKE: Nolan Kirsch

