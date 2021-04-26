SIOUX FALLS — A number of area student-athletes have been recognized as Academic All-State for the 2021 club high school baseball season.
To be recognized, a senior player must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Here are the area honorees:
YANKTON: Kaden Luellman, Tony McGlone, Tristan Redman
ALCESTER-HUDSON: Kolby Scheifen, Logan Serck
BERESFORD: Cody Klungseth
BON HOMME: Kaleb Kubal, Trent Herrboldt
CORSICA-STICKNEY: Adam Joachim
DAKOTA VALLEY; Ben Neimeyer, Paul Bruns
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Skyler Swatek, Tyler Goehring
MENNO: Levi Bender
PARKSTON: Landon Sudbeck, Logan Heidinger
PLATTE-GEDDES: Kade Boltjes, Kelby VanDerWerff, Nate Whalen, Will Miller
SCOTLAND: Jacob Schott
VERMILLION: Nick Roob
VIBORG-HURLEY: Chase Mason
WAGNER: Jaden Peters, Simon Freier
WHITE LAKE: Nolan Kirsch
