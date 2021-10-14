WAGNER — Wagner’s Macy Koupal recorded her 1,000th career assist, finishing with 37 on the night, as the Red Raiders swept Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-18, 25-9, 25-13 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost had 12 kills, and Shona Kocer and Kya Kjeldgaard each had nine kills and three blocks for Wagner (19-4). Avari Bruguier had five ace serves. Madi Knebel posted 11 digs and three ace serves. Koupal also had 10 digs and three ace serves in the victory.
For AC-DC, Allison Muckey posted five kills and Josie Brouwer had 12 digs to lead the way. Lexie VanderPol posted four blocks. Keeva Weddell finished with eight assists and eight digs. Josie Brouwer added 12 digs for the Thunder.
AC-DC hosts its Thunder Nation Tournament on Saturday.
Wagner won the JV match 2-0 and the C-match 2-1.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Gayville-Volin 1
GAYVILLE — Top-ranked and undefeated Bridgewater-Emery overcame a slow start to defeat Gayville-Volin 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-10 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Julia Weber posted 19 kills, 27 digs and three ace serves for Bridgewater-Emery (19-0). Chloe Schmitt had 10 kills and four blocks. Kaitlyn Roskens finished with 22 assists, with Casey Meyer posting 19 assists and 17 digs. Cara Meyer added 28 digs and two ace serves in the victory.
Molly Larson and Jadyn Hubbard each had 13 kills, with Larson recording 20 digs and Hubbard posting 11 digs for Gayville-Volin. Keeley Larson had 34 assists. Taylor Hoxeng added 34 assists.
Bridgewater-Emery plays in the Thunder Nation Tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes. Gayville-Volin (18-7) hosts Burke on Monday.
TDA 3, Scotland 2
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour rallied from a 2-0 deficit to claim a 20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-10 victory over Scotland in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Gracey Schatz had 15 kills, and Megan Reiner posted 11 kills, 16 digs, 7 ace serves and two blocks for TDA. Hannah Strenick finished with 19 assists and three ace serves. Morgan Gemar had 10 assists. Maddy Jones posted 15 digs and Emma Fink added 13 digs in the victory.
Audrey Sayler had nine kills, three ace serves and two blocks for Scotland. Trinity Bietz and Martina DeBoer each had eight kills, with DeBoer recording three blocks. Rylee Conrad had 13 assists and two ace serves. Bailey Vitek posted 12 digs and Delanie Van Driel added two ace serves in the effort.
TDA travels to Platte-Geddes on Monday.
Bloomfield 3, Creighton 1
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Bloomfield Queen Bees avenged a loss to Creighton earlier this week with a 25-19, 23-25, 26-24, 25-9 victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Creighton beat Bloomfield 2-1 for third place in the Knox County Tournament on Tuesday. The match was also played in Bloomfield.
For Creighton, Brooke Dance had 12 kills and three blocks. Maycee Zimmerer had nine kills, three blocks and 25 digs. Kendall Wolverton finished with 13 assists and 11 digs. Christen Curtis had 11 assists, 12 digs and two ace serves. Aver Diedrichsen posted 25 digs and two ace serves, and Bryna Fanta added seven kills and 18 digs in the effort.
Both teams host opening round pods in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament beginning Saturday. Bloomfield will face Hartington-Newcastle and Tri County Northeast, while Creighton will face Homer and Osmond.
Avon 3, Centerville 1
CENTERVILLE — Tiffany Pelton posted 21 kills, 11 digs and four blocks to power Avon past Centerville 25-11, 25-18, 23-25, 28-26 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Courtney Sees posted eight kills and 16 digs for Avon. McKenna Kocmich had 23 asissts. Katie Gretchmann had 24 digs and three ace serves. Makayla Kopp had 15 digs, Samantha Brodeen six kills and four ace serves, and Reese Powers added six kills in the victoyr.
Bailey Hansen posted eight kills and two blocks, and Mya Bendt had seven kills for Centerville. Thea Gust finished with six kills and three ace serves. Macey Hostetler had 25 assists. Sophie Eide posted three blocks, and Rylie Tieman had two blocks and two ace serves in the effort.
Avon hosts Ethan on Monday. Centerville plays in the Thunder Nation tournament on Saturday in Lake Andes.
EPJ 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
IRENE — Bentlee Kollbaum posted 13 kills and nine digs to lead Elk Point-Jefferson past Irene-Wakonda 25-19, 25-17, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Natalie Heurtz had seven kills, and Sophia Giorgio posted 22 assists and three ace serves for EPJ. Alyssa Chytka had 20 digs and four ace serves. Nikki Wriedt had 12 digs and Hannah Nearman added 10 digs in the victory.
Emma Orr led Irene-Wakonda with eight kills and seven assists. Katie Knodel had six digs. Jordan Bak added two ace serves.
EPJ plays in the Dakota XII Conference Tournament on Saturday. Irene-Wakonda, 11-12, hosts Canistota on Monday.
FA-M 3, Marty 0
MARION — Alivia Weber finished with seven kills, 10 digs and three ace serves to lead Freeman Academy-Marion past Marty Indian School 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Alexa Gortmaker posted four kills, 10 digs and four ace serves for FA-M. Isabel McConniel had 11 assists and Emma McConniel had 21 digs in the victory.
Parker 3, Parkston 0
PARKER — Parker upended Parkston 28-26, 25-19, 25-15 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooke Berens had 11 kills and Halle Berens had 10 kills to lead a balanced Parker attack. Katie Bialas posted nine kills and two blocks. Terryn Fuller finished with 30 assists and two ace serves. Janae Olson posted three ace serves and three blocks. Alexis Even had 45 digs, Desiree Pierce had 22 digs and Josie Leberman added 21 digs in the victory.
Mya Nuebel led Parkston with 11 kills and 20 digs. Gracie Oakley had seven kills. Brielle Bruening had six kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Faith Oakley finished with 24 assists. Kiauna Hargens had 17 digs and Allison Ziebart added 10 digs in the effort.
Parkston travels to Bon Homme on Tuesday.
Parkston won the JV match 25-12, 25-20.
Platte-Geddes 3, Chamberlain 0
CHAMBERLAIN — Cadence Van Zee posted nine kills, 11 digs and two ace serves to lead Platte-Geddes past Chamberlain 25-10, 25-17, 25-16 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Avery Devries posted 23 assists, 12 digs and seven ace serves for Platte-Geddes. Karley VanDerWerff had seven kills and two blocks. Regan Hoffman had 14 digs and Hadley Hanson added six ace serves in the victory.
Platte-Geddes hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Monday. Chamberlain travels to Cheyenne-Eagle Butte on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-19, 25-17.
Vermillion 3, Canton 0
VERMILLION — Vermillion outlasted Canton 25-23, 25-17, 28-26 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooklyn Voss had 11 kills, and Claire Doty posted six kills, three blocks, 23 assists and four ace serves for Vermillion. Kelsey O’Neill had 13 digs and four ace serves. Kara Klemme had five kills, Serena Gap posted 11 digs and Annika Barnett added 10 digs for the Tanagers.
Both teams will play in the Dakota XII Conference Tournament on Saturday in Tea.
Canton won the JV match 25-15, 25-21; and the C-match 22-25, 25-5, 15-5.
Ponca Tri.
Ponca 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1
PONCA, Neb. — Ponca rallied past Hartington-Newcastle 21-25, 25-17, 25-19 as part of a home volleyball triangular on Thursday.
For Hartington-Newcastle, Erin Folkers had 13 kills and 10 digs to lead the way. Lauren Howell had six kills. Alivia Morten finished with 27 assists, 10 digs and two ace serves. Olivia Grutsch posted 24 digs and two ace serves. Kennadi Peitz had 15 digs and two ace serves, and Zoey Gratzfeld added two blocks for the Wildcats.
Hartington-Newcastle, 7-18, travels to Bloomfield for an opening round pod in the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament. The Wildcats will face Bloomfield and Tri County Northeast in the event.
Hartington-Newcastle 2, Walthill 0
PONCA, Neb. — Hartington-Newcastle recorded 16 ace serves as the Wildcats made quick work of Walthill, 25-6, 25-10, in a volleyball triangular on Thursday in Ponca, Nebraska.
Erin Folkers had 10 kills and Mani Lange had six ace serves for Hartington-Newcastle. Lauren Howell posted four ace serves and two blocks. Kennadi Peitz had seven digs and three ace serves. Olivia Grutsch also had seven digs. Maya Knutson had two ace serves and Zoey Gratzfeld added two blocks in the victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.