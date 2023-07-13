EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct a name. We apologize for the error.
TABOR — The Yankton Tappers clinched the South Central League title with an 8-3 victory over Tabor in amateur baseball action on Thursday in Tabor.
Will Rauch went 2-for-5 with a home run, and Rex Ryken went 2-for-4 with two RBI for Yankton, which finished SCL play with a 10-2 record. Joe Gokie, Mitch Gullikson, Stephan Oswald, Cade Sudbeck and Collin Zahrbock each had a hit in the victory.
Nolan Carda had two hits and Chase Kortan doubled for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl, Beau Rothschadl, Zach Sutera and Jeff Honner each had a hit.
Sam Schonberg struck out seven in four innings of work for the win. Cade Eymann had four strikeouts in four innings of work for the Tappers. Beau Rothschadl took the loss, with Carda striking out four in four innings of relief.
Tabor finished third in the SCL with a 7-5 league record.
Lesterville 16, Wynot 15
LESTERVILLE — Michael Drotzmann hit his second home run of the night to lead off the bottom of the 12th inning, giving Lesterville a 16-15 victory over Wynot in a wild South Central League amateur baseball showdown on Thursday in Lesterville.
In a contest that saw the teams combine for 45 hits and 31 runs, Lesterville scored 11 runs in the first inning and led 12-1 before Wynot struck back with eight runs in the third to close the gap to 12-9.
The Broncs built their lead back to six, 15-9, before Wynot scored two runs in the eighth and four in the ninth to force extra innings.
Drotzmann finished with three hits and five RBI for Lesterville. Ethan Wishon went 4-for-6 with two doubles. Tanner Van Driel also had four hits. Tyler Edler went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBI. Andy Dollarschell and Trent Herrboldt each had three hits. Derek Quame had two hits. Hunter Martin added a hit in the victory.
Landon Wieseler went 4-for-7 with a home run and three RBI, and Nate Wieseler went 4-for-4 with two RBI for Wynot. Lee Heimes had three hits and two RBI. Jackson Sudbeck doubled and singled. Jalen Wieseler had two hits and three RBI. Peyton Wieseler, Ryan Heimes and David Schenk each had two hits. Scott Morrison added a hit in the effort.
Wishon, who got the final two outs of the 12th, picked up the win. Sudbeck, who pitched 11 innings of relief, took the loss.
Parkston Mudcats 13, Corsica-Stickney 2
PARKSTON — The Parkston Mudcats rolled past the Corsica-Stickney Horned Frogs 13-2 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action, Thursday in Parkston.
Jeff Harris had two hits and two RBI, and Braxton Wilhelm had two hits for Parkston. Kaleb Weber and Ryan McGinnis each doubled, with McGinnis driving in two runs. Cole Knippling had a hit and four RBI. Matt Malloy, Dan Bonte and Luke Bormann each had a hit in the victory.
Nate Doering went the distance in the victory, striking out eight in the seven-inning contest.
Alexandria 10, Platte 0
ALEXANDRIA — Tyson Gau pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out nine in the seven-inning contest as Alexandria crushed the Platte Killer Tomatoes 10-0 in Sunshine League baseball action on Thursday.
Mason Townsend doubled and Sheldon Gant singled for Platte.
Travis Gant took the loss.
Dimock-Emery 7, Parkston Devil Rays 5
EMERY — Dimock-Emery rallied late to top the Parkston Devil Rays 7-5 in Sunshine League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Jay Storm and Jonah Schmidt each had two hits for Parkston. Jake Helleloid had a home run and three RBI. Brayden Jervik doubled, and Logan Heidinger, Max Scott and Austin Kerr each had a hit in the effort.
Ty Neugebauer took the loss, striking out 11 in his 6 1/3 innings of work. Helleloid struck out five in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
