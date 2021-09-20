A week that saw five of the top six teams in Class B each suffer a setback propelled unbeaten Bridgewater-Emery to the top of the Class B volleyball poll, as selected by South Dakota media members.
The Huskies (12-0) drew nine of 13 first place votes. Second place Warner (13-2) and third place Wolsey-Wessington (8-1), last week’s number one, each received two first place votes. Aberdeen Christian (10-1), which handed Wolsey-Wessington its first loss, moved from unranked to fourth. Northwestern (13-3) slipped to third.
The top three teams in Class A and the top two teams in Class AA remained the same. O’Gorman (6-0) remained a unanimous pick in Class AA, while Sioux Falls Christian (10-0) remained a unanimous pick in Class A.
Dakota Valley remained second in Class A.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 20, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. O'Gorman (14) 6-0 70 1
2. S.F. Washington 7-0 56 2
3. Pierre 8-1 35 4
4. S.F. Lincoln 9-2 30 3
5. Harrisburg 8-3 15 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley (6-4) 2; S.F. Roosevelt (8-4) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14) 10-0 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 8-2 51 2
3. R.C. Christian 11-0 42 3
4. Garretson 10-1 21 5
5. Hill City 10-0 14 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Winner (9-2) 11; Florence-Henry (11-2) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (10) 12-0 59 4
2. Warner (2) 13-2 40 2
3. Wolsey-Wessington (2) 8-1 39 1
4. Aberdeen Christian 10-1 24 NR
5. Northwestern 13-3 18 3
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (14-3) 16; Platte-Geddes (13-1) 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.