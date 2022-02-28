Undefeated Dakota Valley claimed all 16 first place votes to take the top spot in the final South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class A boys this season.

The Panthers, 20-0, will host Parker in the opening round of the Region 4A Tournament today (Tuesday).

The Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys, the only other team entering the week undefeated (19-0), were a unanimous selection in the Class AA boys’ poll.

In Class B boys, DeSmet (19-1) was a unanimous selection in the final poll. Freeman Academy-Marion, the top seed in the Region 5B Tournament, received a vote.

In Class AA girls, Sioux Falls Washington (19-1) received 15 of 16 first place votes. O’Gorman (17-3), which hosts Yankton in the SoDak 16 on Friday, drew the other top pick.

The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The final girls Class A and B polls were released last week.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Class AA

1. Roosevelt (16)              19-0       80          1

2. O’Gorman      18-2      64          2

3. Washington   13-7      45          4

4. Lincoln             11-9      20          5

5. Jefferson        12-8      18          RV

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 5, Aberdeen Central 2.

Class A

1. Dakota Valley (16)       20-0       80          1

2. St. Thomas More         18-2       62          2

3. Winner            19-1      46          3

4. Flandreau       16-3      28          4

5. Tea Area         14-6      17          5

Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (16) 19-1      80          1

2. White River    16-2      62          2

3. Potter County               19-1      37          5

4. Lower Brule   17-3      35          4

5. Aberdeen Christian    17-3       25          3

Receiving votes: Freeman Academy/Marion 1.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Class AA

1. Washington (15)          19-1       79          1

2. O’Gorman (1)               17-3       63          2

3. Brandon Valley             16-4       42          4

4. Stevens           16-4      38          3

5. RC Central      15-5      17          5

Receiving votes: Huron 1.

