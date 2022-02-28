Undefeated Dakota Valley claimed all 16 first place votes to take the top spot in the final South Dakota Media Basketball Poll for Class A boys this season.
The Panthers, 20-0, will host Parker in the opening round of the Region 4A Tournament today (Tuesday).
The Sioux Falls Roosevelt boys, the only other team entering the week undefeated (19-0), were a unanimous selection in the Class AA boys’ poll.
In Class B boys, DeSmet (19-1) was a unanimous selection in the final poll. Freeman Academy-Marion, the top seed in the Region 5B Tournament, received a vote.
In Class AA girls, Sioux Falls Washington (19-1) received 15 of 16 first place votes. O’Gorman (17-3), which hosts Yankton in the SoDak 16 on Friday, drew the other top pick.
The final South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. The final girls Class A and B polls were released last week.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. Roosevelt (16) 19-0 80 1
2. O’Gorman 18-2 64 2
3. Washington 13-7 45 4
4. Lincoln 11-9 20 5
5. Jefferson 12-8 18 RV
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 6, Mitchell 5, Aberdeen Central 2.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (16) 20-0 80 1
2. St. Thomas More 18-2 62 2
3. Winner 19-1 46 3
4. Flandreau 16-3 28 4
5. Tea Area 14-6 17 5
Receiving votes: West Central 6, Sioux Valley 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (16) 19-1 80 1
2. White River 16-2 62 2
3. Potter County 19-1 37 5
4. Lower Brule 17-3 35 4
5. Aberdeen Christian 17-3 25 3
Receiving votes: Freeman Academy/Marion 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class AA
1. Washington (15) 19-1 79 1
2. O’Gorman (1) 17-3 63 2
3. Brandon Valley 16-4 42 4
4. Stevens 16-4 38 3
5. RC Central 15-5 17 5
Receiving votes: Huron 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.