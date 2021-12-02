AUGUSTA, Ga.—South Dakota senior punter Brady Schutt is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 FCS Punter of the Year Award presented by The Augusta Sports Council. The semifinalists were chosen from a field of 37 nominated candidates.
The candidates were evaluated by the FCS Punter of the Year Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average return yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.
“Brady has been an outstanding performer and leader over his entire career,” said USD head football coach Bob Nielson. “His ability to impact field position has played a major factor in the success of our program.”
Schutt is a three-time all-Valley punter who will graduate with the best punting average in program history at 43.2-yards per boot. He has had the fourth-best average in the FCS the last two years and ranks 10th this season with a 44.2-yard mark. He’s achieved that ranking despite a Valley-best 25 punts pinned inside the 20. He also drew a fair catch on 30 of his 58 punts this season.
South Dakota led the nation in net punting during the spring season and currently ranks 10th in the FCS this fall. Just 13 of his punts were returned for 22 percent. The Coyotes finished with a 7-5 record and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the second time.
A national voting body of FCS sports information directors, conference representatives and sports writers will choose the winner from our top 10 semifinalists. The winner will be announced Dec. 13.
