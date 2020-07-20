The Yankton Black Sox rallied in both ends of a doubleheader to earn a doubleheader sweep of Brandon Valley in youth baseball action on Monday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim an 11-5 victory.
Cody Oswald and Isaiah Schelhaas each went 3-for-3, with Schelhaas driving in three runs, to lead Yankton. Mac Ryken went 2-for-2 with three RBI. Jack Halsted and Josh Sheldon each had two hits in the victory.
Schelhaas struck out four batters in four innings of work for the win.
In the opener, Oswald’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Yankton to a 7-6 victory.
Schelhaas doubled and singled for Yankton. Halsted, Mac Ryken, Drew Ryken, Cooper Grotenhuis, John Rye and Keagan Holmstrom each had a hit in the victory.
Sheldon pitched four innings of relief to earn the victory.
Yankton, 13-10, travels to Harrisburg on Wednesday.
Brandon Valley 10-15, Yankton Juniors 0-2
Brandon Valley earned a doubleheader sweep of Yankton in American Legion Juniors baseball action on Sunday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Brandon Valley claimed a 10-0 victory in the opener.
Paul McGlone and Garrett Nelson each had a hit for Yankton.
Nelson took the loss on the mound.
Brandon Valley used a trio of big innings to win the nightcap 15-2.
Sam Kampshoff, Curtis Steppat and Nelson each had a hit for Yankton.
Jacob Larson took the loss.
Yankton is off until a July 26 trip to Watertown.
Black Sox 10, Vermillion 2
The Yankton Black Sox used a pair of four-run innings to pull past Vermillion 10-2 in youth baseball action on Saturday.
Cody Oswald doubled and singled for Yankton. Mac Ryken, John Rye, Keagan Holmstrom, Josh Sheldon and Isaiah Schelhaas each had a hit in the victory.
Grotenhuis went the distance in the win, striking out two in the five-inning contest.
Area Legion
Vermillion 10, Tabor 0
VERMILLION — Drew Thelen tossed a six-inning no-hitter as Vermillion downed Tabor 10-0 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Sammy Ward had two hits to lead Vermillion. Jack Kratz doubled, Jacob Chaussee had a hit and three RBI, and Connor Saunders and Nick Roob each had a hit in the victory.
A walk to Josh Schmidt was the lone Tabor baserunner.
Drew Thelen struck out nine batters in the win. Nate Scieszinski took the loss.
Vermillion, 20-3, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday. Tabor, 6-7, hosts Yankton on Wednesday.
Dakota Valley 11, Beresford 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Chayce Montagne had three hits and three runs scored to lead Dakota Valley past Beresford 11-3 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Eric Johnson doubled and singled, driving in three, for Dakota Valley. Paul Bruns, Jr., also doubled. Jordan Smith, Brenden Klasi, Kobey June and Ethan Redmond each had a hit in the effort.
Alex Docken had two hits for Beresford. Jack Bickett and Dayshon Adams each had a hit in the effort.
Bruns went the distance, striking out 10, for the win. Izaak Reed took the loss.
Alexandria 12, Platte-Geddes 2
ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria put the game out of reach with a seven-run sixth inning, claiming a 12-2 victory over Platte-Geddes in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Casey Haynes went 4-for-4 to lead Alexandria. Joey Feiner doubled and singled. Rylee Deinert also had two hits in the victory.
Will Miller had a hit and two RBI for Platte-Geddes. Miles Hubers, Myles Kott, Jackson Olsen, Landon Schulte, Kelby VanDerWerff and Nate Whalen each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Kjetland picked up the win. Hubers took the loss.
Alexandria, 6-9, will host Winner-Colome to open Region 3B action on Friday. Platte-Geddes, 4-3, hosts Winner-Colome today (Tuesday).
Pipestone 5, Dakota Valley 3
DELL RAPIDS — Pipestone, Minnesota, got two hits each from Austin Johnson and Jayden Houselog in a 5-3 victory over Dakota Valley during an American Legion baseball triangular on Sunday in Dell Rapids.
Hunter Beving doubled and singled, and Drew Addison had two hits for Dakota Valley. Chayce Montagne, Brenden Klasi, Samuel Otten, Kobey June, Ethan Redmond and Keaton Hensley each had a hit in the effort.
Houslog picked up the win. Addison took the loss.
Humboldt-Hartford 8, Colton 3
HUMBOLDT — Tyler Lundborg doubled and singled to spark Humboldt-Hartford past Colton 8-3 in American Legion baseball action on Monday.
Noah Hohn and Cooper Maras each doubled in the victory.
Hohn picked up the win, striking out five in his four innings of work.
Humboldt-Hartford, 14-11, hosts Tea on Friday.
Dell Rapids 4, Dakota Valley 3
DELL RAPIDS — Dell Rapids scored in each of the first four innings on the way to a 4-3 victory over Dakota Valley during an American Legion baseball triangular on Sunday in Dell Rapids.
Keaton Hensley, Brenden Klasi and Samuel Otten each doubled for Dakota Valley. Hunter Beving, Kobey June, Ethan Redmond and Drew Addison each had a hit.
Hensley took the loss, striking out seven in his 3 1/3 innings of work. June struck out two in his 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
New Ulm Tri.
NEW ULM, Minn. — Harrisburg went 1-1 in an American Legion baseball triangular on Saturday in New Ulm, Minnesota.
In a 4-3 victory over New Ulm, Chase Mason homered, driving in two runs, for Harrisburg. Chase Lucas doubled and singled. Ethan Rollinger added a double.
Kai Yungbluth picked up the win in relief of Rollinger, who struck out five in his 3 2/3 innings of work.
In a 7-2 loss to Mankato, Lucas doubled and singled, driving in two, for Harrisburg (23-15). Yungbluth also had two hits. Will Simmons doubled and Mason added a hit in the effort.
Jack Teigen took the loss.
