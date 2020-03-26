For the second year in a row, Matthew Mors has been named the Gatorade South Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The Yankton High School junior received the honor for the 2019-20 season on Thursday. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season, and helped guide the Bucks to a 17-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the Class AA state tournament.
The award recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Vice President of the YHS service club, Mors has also volunteered as a youth basketball coach and has donated his time on behalf of food, clothing and donation drives for school supplies. He has maintained a 3.96 grade point average.
The Press & Dakotan will have more on this news in Friday’s edition.
