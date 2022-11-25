LAS VEGAS — Lara Edmanson and Lexie Pritchard scored 13 points apiece to lead Santa Clara to a 75-50 win against South Dakota Friday in the first game of the Las Vegas Holiday Classic inside Orleans Arena.

Tess Heal added 11 points and Ayzhiana Basallo chipped in 10 for the Broncos, who improved to 4-3 overall. South Dakota got nine points from both Grace Larkins and Macy Guebert but fell to 4-2 overall.

