SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota placed four on the All-Summit League volleyball teams that were announced by the league on Thursday. For the second straight season three of them earned first team honors.
Elizabeth Juhnke, Sami Slaughter and Madison Harms were all named to the All-Summit League first team while Madison Jurgens earned honorable mention.
“I am really proud of these ladies for what they have accomplished this year,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “All four of them are very deserving of these awards because of the work that they have put in. As always, these awards are not possible if it were not for this entire team. They have put in the work, they have sacrificed a lot to ensure we have a season, and they have pushed and supported each other every step of the way.”
Juhnke, a sophomore and repeat first-team selection, ranked second in league play in kills per set (4.15) while also producing 174 digs and 39 total blocks as South Dakota finished third at 12-3 in the Summit League. The Lakeville, Minn., native, had nine double-doubles during league play and reached double digits in kills in 12 of 14 league matches played.
“Elizabeth was really good for us once again this year,” Williamson said. “One of the things that makes her really good is her ability to play the whole game. Most people notice her attacking, but her blocking and defense are two other areas that she impacts the game in. Her desire to be really good shows in her work ethic every day!”
Slaughter, a senior from Harrisburg, ranked ninth in the Summit League and second on the team in kills per set during league play at 2.63. The two-time first team honoree added 43 digs and 49 total blocks in league play. She posted a season-high 20 kills during a four-set win over South Dakota State and recorded double digit kills in seven of 15 league matches.
“Sami put in a lot of work in the off-season to be ready to play, and it paid off,” said Williamson. “She once again was a go-to attacker for us, but she also made huge improvements in her blocking. Her blocking numbers continued to be towards the top in the league throughout the year which is incredible in her position. She is another who works really hard every day to be the best that she can be!”
Harms, a sophomore from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, led the Summit League in total blocks (76) and blocks per set (1.36) during league play. She also contributed 103 kills and a .326 hitting proficiency, good for fourth in league play, from her middle blocker position. She set a school record for blocks in a three-set match with 10 against Omaha and came back two matches later to record her career-high of 11 blocks against North Dakota State.
“Madison is very deserving of this award,” added Williamson. “She is very focused on doing what she can to help the team, which ultimately makes her better. Her blocking has helped this team tremendously on the defensive end.
“In addition, she has become much more disciplined on the offensive end. She is an incredible athlete and has learned how to use that athleticism when attacking. Again, her dedication to getting better every day put her in a position to be recognized.”
Jurgens, a junior from O’Dell, Nebraska, earns honorable mention honors for the second time in three seasons. The setter ranked second in Summit League play with 10.43 while also contributing 21 service aces and 154 digs and 15 total blocks. She recorded at least 30 assists in all but one Summit League match and posted eight double-doubles in league play.
“Madison Jurgens continues to play a major role in our success,” Williamson said. “She contributes in so many ways beyond setting, and it shows. Since she first came on campus, she has been a student of the game. She wants to learn and is willing to put in more work than anyone else to get there. She has improved in all areas of the game beyond setting, and our team looks to her to lead in the tough moments.”
South Dakota (13-6) takes on Kansas City (13-3) in the Summit League tourney semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m inside the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
2020 All-Summit League Volleyball Team
FIRST TEAM
Melanie Brecka, Kansas City,
Elizabeth Juhnke, South Dakota,
Sadie Limback, Omaha
Lydia Bartalo, Denver
Tina Boe, Denver
Alli Schomers, Kansas City
Ali Hinze, North Dakota State
Madison Harms, South Dakota
Sami Slaughter, South Dakota
Anna Blaschko, Omaha
Ellie Anderson, Denver
Brianna Green, Denver
HONORABLE MENTION
Crystal Burk, South Dakota State
Madison Jurgens, South Dakota
Sami Clarkson, Omaha
Claire Mountjoy, Omaha
Alex Ratzlaff, Kansas City
Maddie Renn, Kansas City
FRESHMAN TEAM
Ali Hinze, North Dakota State
Jaxie Wakley, Oral Roberts
Odyssey Warren, Kansas City
Kaia Dunford, Oral Roberts
Ashia Dorsey, Kansas City
Taylor Quan, North Dakota State
Alexa Albinson, North Dakota
Individual Awards
Player of the Year
Melanie Brecka, Kansas City
Defensive Player of the Year
Claire Mountjoy, Omaha
Setter of the Year
Alli Schomers, Kansas City
Freshman of the Year
Ali Hinze, North Dakota State
Coach of the Year
Tom Hogan, Denver
