MITCHELL — The Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds got a no-hitter from pitcher Isaac Horigan as their offense did the job in a 13-0 seven-inning victory over the Crofton Bluejays in a second-round contest at the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Cadwell Park.
“We didn’t have it tonight,” said Crofton manager Ben Hegge. “They took it to us in every facet of the game. It stinks, but that’s how the game of baseball works. We’ve been playing well the last three weeks and it came to a crashing halt tonight, unfortunately.”
Horigan registered eight strikeouts in the winning effort.
“He's a good pitcher,” Ben Hegge said. “He threw the other night. He throws hard and he’s got good off-speed (pitches).”
After Ben Hegge pitched two scoreless innings in the start on the mound, Larchwood seized the momentum of the game in the bottom of the third inning. The Diamonds’ Micah Linn hit a leadoff triple. After Cody Groskruetz drew a walk off Ben Hegge, Mitch Peschon hit a two-RBI single to bring both baserunners home.
Keaton Grevengoed and Garretson’s Nick Bonte added RBIs before Gavin Lorenzen hit an RBI double to give Larchwood a 6-0 lead.
“I was probably trying to nibble too much and gave up a free base,” Ben Hegge said. “After you start trying to nibble and aren't hitting with your off-speed, I was leaving pitches over the plate and they were hitting gaps.”
Crofton’s Capp Bengston relieved Ben Hegge. Linn, the first batter Bengston faced, hit a two-run home run to finish off the eight-run inning.
Lorenzen and Linn led Larchwood with four RBI apiece.
The first two innings went frenetically as Groskruetz’s single was the only hit from either team.
Crofton used its small ball game in the top of the third inning. Andy Knapp drew a walk, then Zach Hegge reached on a sac bunt while Austin Tramp advanced Knapp and Zach Hegge to third and second to set up Seth Wiebelhaus with an RBI opportunity. Larchwood’s Peschon had other ideas, as he threw Knapp out at home on a Seth Wiebelhaus flyout for the double play to end the inning.
“We had a chance to jump on them in that inning,” Ben Hegge said.
While the Bluejays “did not play our best baseball” in the eyes of Ben Hegge, he said the young team has the building blocks to improve.
“We have a lot of talent on the team,” he said. “We need to keep developing. We're young. Overall, it was a good year. We went on a hot streak. We won our district. We played some good baseball. To win here (in the state tournament) is hard.”
Ben Hegge is handing off manager duties to teammate Colton Schieffer in 2024. Hegge will still be an assistant on the staff.
“Colton is going to be the head skip going forward,” Ben Hegge said. “I'll still help him with some of the day-to-day stuff, but he does a good job. He's devoted to it.”
Larchwood advances to play Canova in the quarterfinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Cadwell Park.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.