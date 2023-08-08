MITCHELL — The Larchwood (Iowa) Diamonds got a no-hitter from pitcher Isaac Horigan as their offense did the job in a 13-0 seven-inning victory over the Crofton Bluejays in a second-round contest at the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Tuesday at Cadwell Park.

“We didn’t have it tonight,” said Crofton manager Ben Hegge. “They took it to us in every facet of the game. It stinks, but that’s how the game of baseball works. We’ve been playing well the last three weeks and it came to a crashing halt tonight, unfortunately.”

