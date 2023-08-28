PARKSTON — Wagner finished 3-1 and Parkston went 2-2 in the Parkston Early Bird Volleyball Tournament, Saturday in Parkston.
Warner won the event, going 4-0 on the day.
WAGNER 2, PARKSTON 0: Wagner downed rival Parkston 25-19, 26-24.
For Wagner, Ashlyn Koupal posted eight kills and 13 digs, and Kya Kjeldgaard had eight kills and six digs to lead the way. Macy Koupal had 21 assists. Ravyn Medricky finished with two blocks. Shona Kocer added six kills and three blocks in the victory.
Mya Nuebel had nine kills and two ace serves, and Avery Bogenreif had 12 assists and two ace serves for Parkston. Allie Hobbick and Lauren Ziebart each had eight digs in the effort.
WAGNER 2, MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE 0: Kya Kjeldgaard had eight kills and nine digs to lead Wagner past McCook Central-Montrose 25-14, 25-13.
Macy Koupal finished with 18 assists for Wagner. Ashlyn Koupal had six kills and five digs. Shona Kocer added three ace serves.
PARKSTON 2, MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE 0: Mya Nuebel had five kills, 12 digs and four ace serves to lead Parkston past McCook Central-Montrose 25-20, 25-23.
Avery Bogenreif posted 24 assists, and Gracie Oakley had six kills and two ace serves for Parkston. Berkley Ziebart posted five kills and seven digs, Allie Hobbick had nine digs and Lauren Ziebart added seven digs in the victory.
WARNER 2, WAGNER 0: Warner downed Wagner 25-8, 25-10.
For Wagner, Aubrey Medricky had four kills. Macy Koupal posted eight assists.
PARKSTON 2, KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 0: Parkston swept Kimball-White Lake 25-15, 25-11.
For Parkston, Mya Nuebel had eight kills and seven digs, and Avery Bogenreif had 19 assists and eight digs to lead the way. Lauren Ziebart and Allie Hobbick each had nine digs in the victory.
WAGNER 2, KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 0: Ashlyn Koupal, Shona Kocer and Kya Kjeldgaard each had five kills as Wagner downed Kimball-White Lake 25-18, 25-18.
Ashlyn Koupal also had 11 digs and Kjeldgaard had 10 digs for Wagner. Kocer finished with three blocks (1 solo) and two ace serves. Macy Koupal added 19 assists and 14 digs in the victory.
WARNER 2, PARKSTON 1: Warner outlasted Parkston 21-25, 25-21, 26-24.
Mya Nuebel had nine kills and 17 digs for Parkston. Avery Bogenreif posted 22 assists and 18 digs. Lauren Ziebart had six kills and 14 digs, and Berkley Ziebart added 12 digs for the Trojans.
IW Tourn.
IRENE — Madison topped Elk Point-Jefferson 25-18, 25-21 in the championship of the Irene-Wakonda ‘I Have A Dream’ volleyball tournament, held Saturday in Irene.
EPJ had won the first three titles in the fourth-year event.
Madison’s Audrey Nelson was named the tournament MVP. She also went over 1,000 career kills during the tournament.
Madison advanced to the final with a 22-25, 25-16, 27-25 victory over Sioux Falls Lutheran. EPJ beat Ethan 26-24, 25-14 in the other semifinal.
