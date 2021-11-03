VOLLEYBALL

S.D. REGIONS

REGION 4A

First Round, Nov. 2

Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15

Parker def. Canton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20

Beresford def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 15-11

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

No. 4 Parker (18-12) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (24-8), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Beresford (10-21) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (17-10), 7 p.m.

REGION 5A

First Round, Nov. 2

Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16

Wagner def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-11, 26-24

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

No. 4 Parkston (19-14) at No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6), 7 p.m., Mount Vernon

No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (22-6) at No. 2 Wagner (25-6), 7 p.m.

REGION 5B

First Round, Nov. 1

Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21

Second Round, Nov. 2

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville 25-9, 25-17, 25-13

Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15

Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18

Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4

No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (8-19) at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (20-9), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (15-12) at No. 2 Freeman (19-9), 6:30 p.m.

REGION 6B

First Round, Nov. 1

Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26

Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-9, 25-12, 25-8

Second Round, Nov. 2

Platte-Geddes def. Wessington Springs 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Avon def. Gregory, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22

Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23

Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Kimball-White Lake 29-27, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10

Qualifier Round, Nov. 4 at Bonesteel

No. 4 Avon (19-10) vs. No. 1 Platte-Geddes (30-4), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (17-13) vs. No. 2 Burke (27-8), 7:30 p.m.

NEB. STATE TOURN.

Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.

CLASS D2

NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast

First Round, Nov. 4

No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m., North Court

No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m., South Court

No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m., North Court

No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m., South Court

Semifinals, Nov. 5

FCSH/EM winner vs. Stuart/Wynot winner, 9 a.m., North Court

HSF/AM winner vs. MHC/DO winner, 11 a.m., North Court

Final Round, Nov. 6

CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.

THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.

CLASS A FIRST ROUND

Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11

Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4

Papillion-LaVista South def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22

CLASS B FIRST ROUND

Elkhorn North def. York, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

Norris def. Adams Central, 25-5, 25-18, 25-8

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-19, 25-8

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19

CLASS C1 FIRST ROUND

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17

Kearney Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15

Syracuse def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21

FOOTBALL

S.D. PLAYOFFS

CLASS 11AAA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-4) at No. 1 Harrisburg (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 6 O’Gorman (6-4) at No. 2 Brandon Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 13

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 11AA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Aberdeen Central (4-6) at No. 3 Pierre (8-2), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 12

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 11A

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 4 Dell Rapids (7-3) at No. 1 Madison (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Milbank (7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (7-3), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 12

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

CLASS 11B

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-2) at No. 1 Winner (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Beresford (7-3) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (7-3), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 12

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

CLASS 9AA

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 9 Platte-Geddes (8-2) at No. 5 Timber Lake (9-1), 7 p.m. CT

No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (6-4) at No. 2 Parkston (8-2), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 11

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 9A

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 4 DeSmet (10-0) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (11-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Wall (10-0) at No. 2 Howard (10-0), 6:30 p.m.

Final, Nov. 11

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

CLASS 9B

Semifinals, Nov. 5

No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-3) at No. 1 Avon (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 3 Potter County (9-2) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-2), 7 p.m.

Final, Nov. 11

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.

NEB. PLAYOFFS

All Times Listed In Central

CLASS C2

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.

No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at No. 3 Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at No. Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.

CLASS D1

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at No. 1 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 5 p.m. CT

No. 6 Hitchcock County (9-1) at No. 14 Perkins County (8-2), 7 p.m. CT

No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at No. 10 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.

CLASS D2

Quarterfinals, Nov. 5

No. 8 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., Thedford

No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (7-3) at No. 12 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.

No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (7-3) at No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m., Ansley

No. 7 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0), 6 p.m.

ALL-DISTRICT D1-6 TEAM

Lutheran High Northeast

ALL-DISTRICT: Keaton Ranslem; Johan Rojas; Cort McKeown; Josh Rojas; Harrison Holdorf; Kris Ames

HONORABLE MENTION: Champion White; Chantz Ames; Landon Johnson

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

ALL-DISTRICT: Sutton Ehlers; Evan Haisch; Daniel Puppe; Deagan Puppe; Evan Schmitt

HONORABLE MENTION: Kolby Casey; Jake Rath; Lucas Rasmussen

Wakefield

ALL-DISTRICT: Logan Bokepmer; Jon Chinchilla; Cade Johnson

HONORABLE MENTION: Kaden Kratke; Hunter Schultz

Hartington-Newcastle

ALL-DISTRICT: Lane Heimes; Jake Peitz; Carson Sudbeck

HONORABLE MENTION: Parker Hopping; Seth Pinkelman; Riley Sudbeck

Elkhorn Valley

ALL-DISTRICT: Zack Hartl; Carter Werner

HONORABLE MENTION: Mavrick Hagemann

Plainview

ALL-DISTRICT: Tanner Frahm; Braden Waldow

HONORABLE MENTION: Jackson King; Xander Albin; Tanner Stolp

