VOLLEYBALL
S.D. REGIONS
REGION 4A
First Round, Nov. 2
Dakota Valley def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-16, 25-15
Parker def. Canton, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20
Beresford def. Tea Area, 17-25, 25-22, 25-13, 16-25, 15-11
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Lennox, 25-11, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
No. 4 Parker (18-12) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (24-8), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Beresford (10-21) at No. 3 Elk Point-Jefferson (17-10), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
First Round, Nov. 2
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 25-23, 25-12, 25-16
Wagner def. Hanson, 25-11, 25-11, 26-24
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
No. 4 Parkston (19-14) at No. 1 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (20-6), 7 p.m., Mount Vernon
No. 3 Sanborn Central-Woonsocket (22-6) at No. 2 Wagner (25-6), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
First Round, Nov. 1
Centerville def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21
Second Round, Nov. 2
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville 25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-15, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15
Alcester-Hudson def. Scotland, 25-23, 27-25, 25-18
Irene-Wakonda def. Menno, 25-12, 26-24, 20-25, 25-15
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4
No. 5 Alcester-Hudson (8-19) at No. 1 Gayville-Volin (20-9), 6:30 p.m.
No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (15-12) at No. 2 Freeman (19-9), 6:30 p.m.
REGION 6B
First Round, Nov. 1
Wessington Springs def. Colome, 25-10, 25-15, 28-26
Corsica-Stickney def. Marty 25-9, 25-12, 25-8
Second Round, Nov. 2
Platte-Geddes def. Wessington Springs 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Avon def. Gregory, 25-20, 26-24, 25-22
Burke def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Kimball-White Lake 29-27, 20-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-10
Qualifier Round, Nov. 4 at Bonesteel
No. 4 Avon (19-10) vs. No. 1 Platte-Geddes (30-4), 6 p.m.
No. 6 Tripp-Delmont-Armour (17-13) vs. No. 2 Burke (27-8), 7:30 p.m.
NEB. STATE TOURN.
Nov. 3-6 at Lincoln, Neb.
CLASS D2
NOTE: First two rounds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Championship at Devaney Center, with third place match at Lincoln Northeast
First Round, Nov. 4
No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (32-2) vs. No. 8 Exeter-Milligan (20-10), 9 a.m., North Court
No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (23-5) vs. No. 7 Anselmo-Merna (24-8), 9 a.m., South Court
No. 4 Stuart (26-5) vs. No. 5 Wynot (21-9), 11 a.m., North Court
No. 3 Maywood-Hayes Center (26-2) vs. No. 6 Diller-Odell (23-9), 11 a.m., South Court
Semifinals, Nov. 5
FCSH/EM winner vs. Stuart/Wynot winner, 9 a.m., North Court
HSF/AM winner vs. MHC/DO winner, 11 a.m., North Court
Final Round, Nov. 6
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 9 a.m.
THIRD: Semifinal losers, 11 a.m.
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
Elkhorn South def. Gretna, 25-18, 17-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-13
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-23, 25-17, 25-11
Omaha Westside def. Lincoln Southwest, 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4
Papillion-LaVista South def. Fremont, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22
CLASS B FIRST ROUND
Elkhorn North def. York, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
Norris def. Adams Central, 25-5, 25-18, 25-8
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-12, 25-19, 25-8
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-20, 25-18, 25-19
CLASS C1 FIRST ROUND
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Gothenburg, 25-27, 25-18, 25-21, 25-17
Kearney Catholic def. Pierce, 25-19, 25-16, 25-17
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-20, 25-12, 25-15
Syracuse def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-17, 25-13, 25-21
FOOTBALL
S.D. PLAYOFFS
CLASS 11AAA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Sioux Falls Lincoln (6-4) at No. 1 Harrisburg (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 6 O’Gorman (6-4) at No. 2 Brandon Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 13
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 11AA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 Yankton (6-4) at No. 1 Tea Area (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Aberdeen Central (4-6) at No. 3 Pierre (8-2), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 12
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 11A
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 Dell Rapids (7-3) at No. 1 Madison (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Milbank (7-3) at No. 3 Vermillion (7-3), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 12
Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.
CLASS 11B
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-2) at No. 1 Winner (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 14 Beresford (7-3) at No. 7 Bridgewater-Emery-Ethan (7-3), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 12
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
CLASS 9AA
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 9 Platte-Geddes (8-2) at No. 5 Timber Lake (9-1), 7 p.m. CT
No. 11 Canistota-Freeman (6-4) at No. 2 Parkston (8-2), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 11
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 9A
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 4 DeSmet (10-0) at No. 1 Herreid-Selby Area (11-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Wall (10-0) at No. 2 Howard (10-0), 6:30 p.m.
Final, Nov. 11
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
CLASS 9B
Semifinals, Nov. 5
No. 5 Dell Rapids St. Mary (6-3) at No. 1 Avon (10-0), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Potter County (9-2) at No. 2 Faulkton Area (8-2), 7 p.m.
Final, Nov. 11
Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.
NEB. PLAYOFFS
All Times Listed In Central
CLASS C2
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
No. 1 Norfolk Catholic (9-1) at No. 9 Hartington Cedar Catholic (8-2), 7 p.m.
No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia (9-1) at No. 13 Wilber-Clatonia (6-4), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran (8-2) at No. 3 Ord (9-1), 6 p.m.
No. 7 Aquinas Catholic (8-2) at No. Archbishop Bergan (10-0), 7 p.m.
CLASS D1
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
No. 8 Anselmo-Merna (9-1) at No. 1 Burwell (10-0), 6 p.m.
No. 5 Howells-Dodge (10-0) at No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton (9-1), 5 p.m. CT
No. 6 Hitchcock County (9-1) at No. 14 Perkins County (8-2), 7 p.m. CT
No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic (10-0) at No. 10 Cross County (9-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS D2
Quarterfinals, Nov. 5
No. 8 Osceola (9-1) at No. 1 Sandhills-Thedford (10-0), 5:30 p.m., Thedford
No. 13 Elgin Public-Pope John (7-3) at No. 12 Johnson-Brock (8-2), 4 p.m.
No. 14 Bruning-Davenport-Shickley (7-3) at No. 11 Ansley-Litchfield (8-2), 5:30 p.m., Ansley
No. 7 Kenesaw (10-0) at No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis (10-0), 6 p.m.
ALL-DISTRICT D1-6 TEAM
Lutheran High Northeast
ALL-DISTRICT: Keaton Ranslem; Johan Rojas; Cort McKeown; Josh Rojas; Harrison Holdorf; Kris Ames
HONORABLE MENTION: Champion White; Chantz Ames; Landon Johnson
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
ALL-DISTRICT: Sutton Ehlers; Evan Haisch; Daniel Puppe; Deagan Puppe; Evan Schmitt
HONORABLE MENTION: Kolby Casey; Jake Rath; Lucas Rasmussen
Wakefield
ALL-DISTRICT: Logan Bokepmer; Jon Chinchilla; Cade Johnson
HONORABLE MENTION: Kaden Kratke; Hunter Schultz
Hartington-Newcastle
ALL-DISTRICT: Lane Heimes; Jake Peitz; Carson Sudbeck
HONORABLE MENTION: Parker Hopping; Seth Pinkelman; Riley Sudbeck
Elkhorn Valley
ALL-DISTRICT: Zack Hartl; Carter Werner
HONORABLE MENTION: Mavrick Hagemann
Plainview
ALL-DISTRICT: Tanner Frahm; Braden Waldow
HONORABLE MENTION: Jackson King; Xander Albin; Tanner Stolp
