Evan Serck finished with a combined 327 yards and four touchdowns as Yankton outlasted Sioux City (Iowa) East 42-34 in junior varsity football action on Monday at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Serck rushed for 205 yards and two scores, and had seven catches for 122 yards and two scores for Yankton. His fourth touchdown came on a 58-yard “hook and ladder” play with Cohen Zahrbock making the initial catch.
