BRANDON — Yankton’s Dylan Payer claimed varsity boys’ honors at the Lynx Invitational cross country meet, Saturday in Brandon.
Payer finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:44.23, well ahead of Brandon Valley’s Mikah Peters (17:24.65). Brandon Valley’s Tyler Groen (17:34.04), Yankton’s Nate Schoenfelder (17:42.28) and Brookings’ Samuel Conrad (17:42.64) rounded out the first five.
Also for Yankton, Harrison Krajewski (17:56.41) was ninth, Lucas Feimer (18:31.35) was 12th, Abe Chance (19:00.65) was 15th, Taylor Wenzlaff (19:06.55) was 16th and Oliver Dooley (19:23.46) was 21st.
Brandon Valley topped Yankton 32 to 38 for the team title.
On the girls’ side, Yankton was led by Thea Chance, who placed fifth in 21:10.47. Shae Rumsey (22:36.41) was 17th, Claire Tereshinski (22:58.35) was 18th and Sydnee Serck (23:47.77) was 24th for the Gazelles, who did not field a full team in the varsity race.
Brandon Valley put the first four runners across in the 5,000-meter event, led by Addison Scholten’s 19:06.45, to earn team honors, 17 to 52 over West Central.
Next up for Yankton is the Norfolk Invitational on Sept. 16. The schedule for the meet has changed, with the first race now set for 10 a.m.
Yankton’s Bryton Olson won the JV boys’ race, finishing the 4,000-meter event in 14:49.41. Also for the Bucks, Issac Peterson (15:13.21) was third, Sam Larrington (15:34.47) was seventh, Kaden Hunhoff (15:46.68) was ninth, Antani Kabela (16:13.74) was 12th, Ethan Brenden (16:15.36) was 13th, Boston Frick (16:26.18) was 16th, Elliot Dooley (16:51.64) was 18th, Caden Wieman (16:55.86) ws 19th, Jackson Slowey (16:58.96) was 20th, Aiden Harrell (18:24.12) was 27th, Griffin Johnson (20:06.86) was 29th and Matthew Dykstra (23:18.31) was 32nd.
Yankton put three runners in the top four to win the JV girls’ team title. Kahlen Peterson (18:36.48) was second, Nora Welker (18:43.40) was third and Isabella Vrbka (18:46.85) was fourth in the 4,000-meter event for the Gazelles. Also for Yankton, Bailey Mines (19:24.60) was seventh and Sydney Kapla (23:09.91) was 21st.
In the middle school boys’ race, Yankton was led by a third place finish from Luke Jacobson (12:02.56) and a fifth place finish from Lucas Feimer (12:09.83) in the 3,000-meter event. Isaac Larrington (13:46.93) was 15th, Ivan Krajewski (14:27.89) was 17th and Isaac Paulson (14:29.73) was 18th for the Bucks.
The Yankton girls finished 1-2-3 and put eight runners in the top 14 to win the middle school girls’ title. Mary Rounds (13:14.29), Abby Johanneson (13:15.12) and Delaney Youmans (13:28.48) led the way for the Gazelles in the 3,000-meter event. Ava Dryden (14:57.02) was ninth, Sarah Messler (15:02.06) was 10th, Rilyn Jackson (15:13.11) was 11th, Aubrey Stotz (15:20.54) was 12tn and Emily Rattermann (15:45.07) was 14th for the Gazelles.
SIOUX FALLS — Simeon Birnbaum of Rapid City Stevens and Ali Bainbridge of Sioux Falls Lincoln claimed individual honors at the Heartland Preview, held Saturday in Sioux Falls.
Birnbaum ran away with the boys’ title, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 14:47.8. Nick Gilles of Minnetonka, Minnesota, (15:22.1) was second.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross continued his strong start to the season, placing sixth in 16:06.4. Evan Bartelt of Ethan-Parkston was the second area finisher, placing 30th in 17:03.8.
Minnetonka rolled to the team title with 34 points, well ahead of Worthington, Minnesota (121), Rapid City Stevens (128) and Sioux Falls Lincoln (148). Parker was the only area team to score in the boys’ division, finishing 17th (487).
Bainbridge finished the 5,000-meter course in 17:10.7, well ahead of O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli (17:41.0).
Ella Pollreisz of Ethan-Parkston was the top area finisher, placing 25th (19:52.0).
Minnetonka completed the title sweep, beating Spearfish 61 to 95. Stevens (97), Lincoln (108) and O’Gorman (130) rounded out the first five.
