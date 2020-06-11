SIOUX FALLS — A first-round NBA Draft pick, a pair of NCAA Champions, an NCAA career leader and an all-time coaching great make up The Summit League’s 2020 Hall of Fame Class announced Tuesday. The distinguished five-person class consists of George Hill (men’s basketball), Pete Hovland (swimming and diving), Chen Ni (swimming and diving), Amy (Anderson) Olson (women’s golf) and Jack Whitt (men’s track and field).
The HOF’s third class joins a list of a dozen former student-athletes, coaches and administrators that comprised the first two classes in 2017 and 2018.
“These five individuals have earned their rightful place in our Hall of Fame,” said Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple. “Each individual made a tremendous impact on our league and on their respective sports, not only while competing and coaching in our league, but beyond that time as well.”
