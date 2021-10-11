The top two teams in each class stay put in the latest South Dakota Media volleyball poll released Monday.
In Class 'AA', there is no movement in the top five teams, with Sioux Falls Washington remaining at the top, following by O'Gorman and Harrisburg.
S.F. Christian and Dakota Valley hold the top two spots in Class 'A' with Garretson and Hill City staying in third and fourth respectively. Wagner jumped Rapid City Christian for fifth in the class.
Bridgewater-Emery and Warner don't move from first and second respectively in Class 'B', with Arlington holding put in fifth. Northwestern jumped Wolsey-Wessington for third, moving Wolsey-Wessington to fourth.
VOLLEYBALL
S.D. MEDIA POLL
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 11, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. S.F. Washington (16) 11-0 80 1
2. O'Gorman 13-3 60 2
3. Harrisburg 16-4 51 3
4. Brandon Valley 17-7 30 4
5. Pierre 11-3 19 5
RECEIVING VOTES: None.
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (16) 22-4 80 1
2. Dakota Valley 16-4 63 2
3. Garretson 18-1 49 3
4. Hill City 16-5 28 4
5. Wagner 18-4 15 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (20-5) 4; R.C. Christian (15-9) 1
CLASS B
1. Bridgewater-Emery (15) 17-0 78 1
2. Warner (1) 22-5 57 2
3. Northwestern 24-5 40 4
4. Wolsey-Wessington 20-3 29 3
5. Arlington 20-3 25 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (19-5) 8; Platte-Geddes (19-4) 2; Faulkton Area (20-5) 1
