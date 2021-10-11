The top two teams in each class stay put in the latest South Dakota Media volleyball poll released Monday.

In Class 'AA', there is no movement in the top five teams, with Sioux Falls Washington remaining at the top, following by O'Gorman and Harrisburg.

S.F. Christian and Dakota Valley hold the top two spots in Class 'A' with Garretson and Hill City staying in third and fourth respectively. Wagner jumped Rapid City Christian for fifth in the class.

Bridgewater-Emery and Warner don't move from first and second respectively in Class 'B', with Arlington holding put in fifth. Northwestern jumped Wolsey-Wessington for third, moving Wolsey-Wessington to fourth.

VOLLEYBALL

S.D. MEDIA POLL

Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Oct. 11, 2021. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. S.F. Washington (16)  11-0       80           1

2. O'Gorman      13-3       60           2

3. Harrisburg      16-4       51           3

4. Brandon Valley             17-7       30           4

5. Pierre               11-3       19           5

RECEIVING VOTES: None.

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (16)        22-4       80           1

2. Dakota Valley                16-4       63           2

3. Garretson      18-1       49           3

4. Hill City            16-5       28           4

5. Wagner           18-4       15           RV

RECEIVING VOTES: Florence-Henry (20-5) 4; R.C. Christian (15-9) 1

CLASS B

1. Bridgewater-Emery (15)           17-0       78           1

2. Warner (1)     22-5       57           2

3. Northwestern              24-5       40           4

4. Wolsey-Wessington   20-3       29           3

5. Arlington        20-3       25           5

RECEIVING VOTES: Chester Area (19-5) 8; Platte-Geddes (19-4) 2; Faulkton Area (20-5) 1

