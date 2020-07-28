Parkston earned a pair of 5-4 victories over the Yankton Fury 18s in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Emilea Cimpl doubled and singled, and Allison Ziebart had a three-run home run for Parkston in the opener. Kiauna Hargens, Emma Poore, Reagaen Klooz, Bella Shreeve, Sadie Lindeman, Reese Reichert and Maci DeGeest each had a hit in the victory.
Elsie Marquardt doubled and singled, driving in two, for Yankton. Hannah Lindula also had two hits. Faith Sparks, Olivia Larson, Tori Herrboldt and Paige Gullikson each had a hit in the effort.
Klooz picked up the win. Herrboldt took the loss.
In the nightcap, Poore doubled and singled, and Klooz had two hits for Parkston. Ziebart, Lindeman and Baylee Schoenfelder each had a hit in the victory.
Riley McCanahan tripled and singled, and Larkyn Mason had two hits for Yankton. Marquardt doubled, and Sparks and Sarah Stoddard each had a hit in the effort.
DeGeest picked up the win.
Fury Fire 9-4, Mitchell 7-3
The Yankton Fury Fire earned a doubleheader sweep of Mitchell Adrenaline in girls’ softball action on Tuesday at Riverside Park.
In the opener, Yankton outlasted Mitchell 9-7.
Jenna Cox and Lainie Keller each had a triple and a single for Yankton. Brenna Steele doubled and singled. Emma Wiese, Ellie Wiese and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit in the victory.
Emma Wiese picked up the win, striking out three.
Yankton claimed a 4-3 decision in a weather-shortened second game.
Steele, Keller and Kara Klemme each had a hit for Yankton.
Ellie Wiese pitched for Yankton.
Fury Black 12-11,
Vermillion 0-6
The Yankton Fury Black rolled to a doubleheader sweep in their final tuneups before this week’s Northern Nationals, taking two from Vermillion on Tuesday in Yankton.
Yankton had three players two hits each in a 12-0 victory in the opener.
Emma Eichacker and Mikayla Humpal each doubled and singled for Yankton. Camryn Koletzky also had two hits. Olivia Binde had a double and three RBI. Emma Herrboldt also doubled. Lydia Yost and Lucy Yost each had a hit in the victory.
Binde allowed two hits and struck out two batters in the four-inning contest for the win.
Yankton completed the sweep with an 11-6 decision in the nightcap.
Lydia Yost had two doubles and five RBI for Yankton. Koletzky, Lucy Yost and Humpal each had two hits. Herrboldt and Payton Moser each doubled. Eichacker added a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost struck out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of work for the win.
Yankton, 20-9 plays in the Northern Nationals 14-Under C Division Tournament, beginning Thursday at Yankton’s Sertoma Park.
Fury Hornets 4-0,
Dell Rapids 4-9
The Yankton Fury Hornets played Dell Rapids to a 4-4 draw in the first game of a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday at Sertoma Park. Dell Rapids won the nightcap 9-0.
In the opener, Mia Donner and Quincy Gaskins each doubled for Yankton. Madison Girard, Taylor Hamburg, Tori Hansen, Chayse Drotzmann, McKenna Hacecky and Andrea Miller each had a hit.
Girard pitched for Yankton, striking out nine.
In the nightcap, Donner, Girard and Gaskins each had a hit for Yankton. Hansen took the loss, striking out one.
