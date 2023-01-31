CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors got 15 points from Ellie Tramp as they defeated the Battle Creek Braves 47-40 in Mid-State Conference Tournament action Tuesday.
Caitlin Guenther added 12 points for Crofton.
Jaid Wehrle led Battle Creek with nine points.
The Warriors improved to 17-1, while the Braves fell to 10-9.
Crofton plays the winner of the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wayne matchup.
Other Games
Scotland 35, Freeman 33
SCOTLAND — Martina DeBoer scored 11 points as the Scotland Highlanders defeated the Freeman Flyers 35-33 Tuesday.
Jenna Vitek registered eight points and eight rebounds for Scotland.
Kate Miller led Freeman with 11 points, while Erin Uecker registered eight points and eight rebounds.
Freeman won the JV game 62-12.
The Highlanders improved to 9-6, while the Flyers fell to 9-6.
Scotland plays at Platte-Geddes Thursday, while Freeman plays at Alcester-Hudson Thursday.
FREEMAN (9-6) 10 10 4 9 — 33
SCOTLAND (9-6) 7 12 2 14 — 35
Avon 62, Menno 29
MENNO — The Avon Pirates got 24 points from Courtney Sees as they defeated the Menno Wolves 62-29 Tuesday.
Lila Vanderlei added 14 points and eight rebounds for Avon, while McKenna Kocmich registered 11 points.
Ashton Massey led Menno with 13 points and five rebounds.
Avon improved to 7-7 while Menno fell to 3-12.
Menno won the JV game 19-15.
The Pirates play at Bon Homme Thursday, while the Wolves host Irene-Wakonda Friday.
AVON (7-7) 19 10 18 15 — 62
MENNO (3-12) 6 8 6 9 — 29
Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 41
IRENE — The Howard Tigers got 27 points from Abby Aslesen as they defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 60-41 Tuesday.
Kate Connor added 15 points for Howard.
I-W was led by Emma Marshall’s 14 points. Madison Orr registered 12 points and six rebounds.
The Tigers improved to 14-3, while the Eagles fell to 5-11.
Howard plays Jones County at the Corn Palace Feb. 10 while Irene-Wakonda plays at Menno Friday.
HOWARD (14-3) 15 21 14 10 — 60
IRENE-WAKONDA (5-11) 10 12 11 8 — 41
Viborg-Hurley 61, Canistota 48
HURLEY — Coral Mason’s 27 points and six rebounds powered the Viborg-Hurley Cougars past the Canistota Hawks 61-48 Tuesday.
Estelle Lee added 14 points for V-H, while Denae Mach registered 10 points.
Kayla Papendick registered 14 points for Canistota.
Viborg-Hurley improved to 13-1 on the season, while Canistota fell to 3-11.
The Cougars play at Bridgewater-Emery Thursday, while the Hawks host Elkton-Lake Benton Monday.
CANISTOTA (3-11) 6 7 14 21 — 48
VIBORG-HURLEY (13-1) 13 17 18 13 — 61
Parkston 55, McCook Central-Montrose 36
PARKSTON — Berkley Ziebart’s 21 points and seven rebounds powered the Parkston Trojans past the McCook Central-Montrose Fighting Cougars Tuesday.
Gracie Oakley and Mya Thuringer added nine points apiece for Parkston.
Anna Reiffenberger and Michaela McCormick led MCM with eight points and five rebounds apiece.
The Trojans improved to 10-5 on the season, while the Fighting Cougars fell to 7-8.
Parkston plays at Gregory Friday, while MCM plays at Garretson Thursday.
MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE (7-8) 4 19 8 5 — 36
PARKSTON (10-5) 14 19 11 13 — 55
Platte-Geddes 62, Chamberlain 35
CHAMBERLAIN — Regan Hoffman led the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers with 17 points and eight rebounds as they defeated the Chamberlain Cubs 62-35 Tuesday.
Karly VanDerWerff and Baleigh Nachtigal added 15 points and eight rebounds apiece for the Black Panthers.
Kinsey Evans led Chamberlain with 18 points.
Platte-Geddes improved to 6-8, while Chamberlain fell to 5-10.
The Black Panthers host Scotland Thursday while the Cubs host Mount Vernon-Plankinton Friday.
PLATTE-GEDDES (6-8) 21 20 8 13 — 62
CHAMBERLAIN (5-10) 9 3 11 12 — 35
Centerville 50, Alcester-Hudson 36
CENTERVILLE — The Centerville Tornadoes defeated the Alcester-Hudson Cubs 50-36 Tuesday.
Keira Austin and Bailey Hansen led Centerville with 13 points apiece.
Elly Doering led the Cubs with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ella Serck added 10 points and six rebounds.
The Tornadoes improved to 11-3, while the Cubs fell to 5-9.
Centerville hosts Marty Thursday, while Alcester-Hudson hosts Freeman Thursday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-9) 10 7 14 5 — 36
CENTERVILLE (11-3) 17 10 15 14 — 50
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 40, Gayville-Volin 31
TRIPP — Tripp-Delmont-Armour built a 23-17 lead at halftime to carry them to a 40-31 victory over the Gayville-Volin Raiders in girls basketball action on Tuesday.
Megan Reiner put up 16 points, while Kinley Spaans scored 10 to help lead the Nighthawks.
Taylor Hoxeng scored 15 points in the game for the Raiders to lead. Maia Achen followed with 10.
TDA, 6-7, will host Marty on Friday in Tripp. Gayville-Volin, 2-11, hosts Bridgewater-Emery on Friday.
Gayville-Volin won the JV match 34-16.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (2-11) 11 6 9 5 — 31
TDA (6-7) 14 9 9 8 — 40
Wagner 62, Hanson 46
WAGNER — The Wagner Red Raiders started the game off by scoring 22 points on their path to a win. They beat the Hanson Beaverettes 62-45 in girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Emma Yost got a double-double in the game for the Red Raiders by grabbing 16 rebounds and scoring 12 points. Ashlyn Koupal led the team in scoring with 26 points.
Hanson was led by Alyssa Moschell’s 12 points.
Wagner, 14-1, will host Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Thursday. Hanson, 11-4, hosts Mount Vernon-Plankinton on Thursday.
HANSON (11-4) 13 9 14 10 — 46
WAGNER (14-1) 22 17 4 19 — 62
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.