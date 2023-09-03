Black Hills State scored five first-half goals and coasted to a 5-0 victory over Mount Marty in women’s soccer action on Sunday at Crane-Youngworth Field. The match marked the season opener for the Lancers.
Leah Day, Jayda Hammer, Samantha Turpen, Kayla Osequeda and Lexi Crow each scored for Black Hills State (2-0). Hailey Warren assisted on two goals, with Osequeda and Katy Vinton each recording one assist.
