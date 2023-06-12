VERMILLION — South Dakota head swimming and diving coach Jason Mahowald is pleased to announce that USD alumna and Coyote Sports Hall of Famer Jill Smolczyk will join the program as head diving coach.
Smolczyk has served as a volunteer coach for the program since 2018, but is set to serve in a more formal capacity.
“We are so excited to have Jill join our staff full time,” said Mahowald. “She has an unbelievable amount of passion for diving and our program. She is just the person we need to bring our diving program to the next level!”
Smolczyk competed for South Dakota from 2004-08. She was named 2008 NCAA Division II Women’s Diver of the Year after placing second in the 3-meter diving competition and coming back two days later to win the 1-meter title at the national championship meet in Columbia, Missouri. Smolczyk is a six-time all-American who won four NCC championships.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Coyote family full time,” said Smolczyk. “I have had the privilege of watching our divers progress over the past few years, and I am looking forward to building on that foundation and helping this program excel.”
Smolczyk hails from Omaha, Nebraska. She received an NCAA postgraduate scholarship, attended the University of Nebraska Medical Center and earned a doctorate of physical therapy. She has since worked as a physical therapist, first at Clarinda Regional Health Center and then at Sanford Vermillion Medical Center since 2016.
Smolczyk resides in Vermillion with her husband, David. The couple has two daughters, Emma and Kora.
