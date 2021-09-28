EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the date of the first round of the playoffs.
SIOUX FALLS — The Yankton Gazelles finished the regular season with a 3-1 loss to Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday at Howard Wood Field.
“They played strong defense and connected well in the midfield, but weren’t able to find many shot opportunities up top,” said Yankton assistant coach Haleigh Diede.
Cora Schurman scored for Yankton.
Ashlyn Vogt stopped 10 shots in goal for the Gazelles.
Yankton finished the regular season with 4-7-2 record. The Gazelles will be on the road for the opening round of the Class AA playoffs, beginning Oct. 5.
In junior varsity action, Yankton finished the regular season on a positive note, beating Roosevelt 4-1. Jaden Schaefer scored twice for Yankton. Lucy Johnson and Josslyn Elwood each had a goal and an assist. Alex Schmidt stopped six shots in goal in the victory.
