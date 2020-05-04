NORFOLK, Neb. — The Northeast Community College Athletic Department announced on Monday that the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Volleyball and Basketball Games scheduled for June 13 and June 19 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk have been canceled due to COVID-19.
The Northeast Athletic Department also announced on Monday that all Northeast sponsored athletic camps have been canceled for the summer.
