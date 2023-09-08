Glenn Caruso isn’t one to shy away from a challenge.
The current one for the St. Thomas football coach is the University of South Dakota. Caruso and the Tommies face the Coyotes on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the DakotaDome.
For Caruso, coming back to Vermillion is a chance to return to a place where he and wife Rachael began their family. Both their daughter, Anna, and son, Cade, were born during his 22 months in Vermillion, while Caruso served as USD’s offensive coordinator for the 2004-05 seasons.
“Vermillion has had a massive impact on our family,” Caruso said. “We met so many amazing people during our time in Vermillion. We’ve been here (St. Paul) for over a decade and a half, but we still keep in very close touch with both the players from that team and the people of the town of Vermillion. I have probably fielded two to three dozen texts just in the last couple days of guys who still live there or close to the area who told me they’re coming back to watch.”
Those watching Saturday will see a Tommies team that has experienced tremendous success under Caruso, who earned his 150th career victory last Saturday in St. Thomas’ 36-26 win over Black Hills State. In his 16th year leading the St. Paul, Minn. based university, Caruso has compiled a 144-25 record leading the Tommies.
UST is the first team in NCAA history to jump from Division III to D-I. Thus far, that move has been a successful one.
St. Thomas won the Pioneer League championship last year in the Tommies second season in the non-scholarship conference. St. Thomas, a team receiving votes in this week’s FCS coaches poll, was the preseason pick to win the Pioneer League again this season.
Saturday’s contest marks the Tommies’ third against scholarship FCS programs. Northern Iowa beat St. Thomas 44-3 in 2021. The Tommies’ lone setback last season (10-1) was a 44-13 loss to Southern Utah.
USD is seeking a similar result after opening the season last week with a 35-10 loss to Missouri.
Caruso said the opportunity to play the Coyotes came about a couple years ago. For a St. Thomas program that’s 25 months into its D-I transition, it’s a chance to face a USD squad that’s already worked through its own D-I move.
“Certainly, it’s a program we’re familiar with, but more importantly, it has a strong alumni base, a proud athletic department and I strongly believe it’s a good game for us to play this year,” Caruso said. “When I saw that they had an opening, I wanted to schedule them as soon as I could.”
Caruso can look back fondly on his time in Vermillion. In both 2004 and 2005, the Coyotes went 9-2 and 4-2 in North Central Conference.
The 2005 season ended with the Coyotes earning a share of the NCC title. That’s USD’s last conference title in football, a feat that earned that squad a spot in Coyote Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.
One of the defining moments from that season was a 59-14 win over Nebraska-Omaha on Sept. 24. The 45-point victory saw Caruso call a 74-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wesley Beschorner to Derek Gearman.
Taking control of the contest early came after Caruso felt slighted by Omaha coaches’ pregame comments about the Coyotes’ first four wins that season.
“I felt a little bit like we needed to set the record straight on the team that we were putting together,” Caruso said. “I personally didn’t feel like the University of South Dakota football team was rendering the type of respect that it deserved. Fifty-nine points later, I think we moved the needle forward.”
Caruso moved on to become the head coach at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., in 2006. The move to St. Thomas came in 2008.
Joining Caruso on the sideline Saturday will be his daughter, Anna, who is in her second season as an assistant coach. USD alum and former Coyote assistant coach Jarod Dodson is in his sixth season with St. Thomas as the Tommies’ wide receivers coach.
Amongst the memories in Caruso’s UST office is a Vermillion Plain Talk following the Coyotes’ 42-30 win over North Dakota in November of 2005. The newspaper headline notes it was a bittersweet victory since the Coyotes didn’t hear their name called for the D-II playoffs.
That season, though, is one that Caruso still cherishes.
“The conference championship was a pretty special thing, not just for the football program, but more so for the town of Vermillion,” Caruso said. “The energy in that Dome that year is something I will always take with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.