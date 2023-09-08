Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain this morning. Scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.