Bucks Fourth In AA Poll
Yankton's Rugby Ryken brings the ball up the floor during a game in the 2021-22 season. Yankton, after its upset of then second-ranked Harrisburg, has moved into the South Dakota Media Class AA boys' basketball poll at fourth.

After their season-opening upset of then second-ranked Harrisburg, the Yankton Bucks went from not getting votes to fourth in the latest South Dakota Media basketball poll, announced Monday.

Sioux Falls Jefferson (1-0) drew 14 of 15 first-place votes to claim the top spot. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1-0), Yankton’s opponent in its home opener this Friday, picked up the other first-place vote.

