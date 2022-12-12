After their season-opening upset of then second-ranked Harrisburg, the Yankton Bucks went from not getting votes to fourth in the latest South Dakota Media basketball poll, announced Monday.
Sioux Falls Jefferson (1-0) drew 14 of 15 first-place votes to claim the top spot. Sioux Falls Lincoln (1-0), Yankton’s opponent in its home opener this Friday, picked up the other first-place vote.
Yankton (1-0) is scheduled to travel to Sioux Falls Washington, which received votes in the poll, today (Tuesday).
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Dakota Valley (1-0) remained in the top spot in Class A boys, claiming all 15 first place votes.
— White River (1-0) claimed 11 first place votes to retain the top spot in Class B boys.
— O’Gorman (1-0) was a unanimous selection to remain atop Class AA girls. Washington (1-0), Yankton’s opponent at home today, ranks third.
— St. Thomas More (2-1) had an 8-6 edge in first-place votes to hang on to the top spot in Class A girls. Wagner (1-0) is second.
— Viborg-Hurley (1-0) remained atop Class B girls, claiming all 15 first place votes. Centerville (2-0) moved up one spot to fourth.
The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
1. Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1
2. Lincoln (1) 1-0 60 T-3
5. Brandon Valley 1-0 12 NR
Receiving votes: Mitchell 6, Harrisburg 5, Washington 5, Roosevelt 2, O’Gorman 1.
1. Dakota Valley (15) 1-0 75 1
4. St. Thomas More 2-0 29 4
5. Sioux Falls Christian 2-0 21 RV
Receiving votes: Red Cloud 5, Hamlin 2, Winner 2.
1. White River (11) 1-0 70 1
3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 42 3
5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 18 5
Receiving votes: Gregory 5, Faith 3, Canistota 2, Wall 2, Harding County 1, Howard 1.
1. O’Gorman (15) 1-0 75 1
5. Brandon Valley 0-1 15 4
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 8, Lincoln 1, Watertown 1, Stevens 1.
1. St. Thomas More (8) 2-1 67 1
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 5, Tea Area 3, Florence-Henry 3, Rapid City Christian 1, Lakota Tech 1.
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 1-0 75 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 54 3
5. Corsica-Stickney 1-1 21 2
Receiving votes: De Smet 7, Sully Buttes 2, Jones County 1, Wall 1.
