BASKETBALL
NEB. BOYS’ SUB-DISTRICTS
SUB-DISTRICT C2-6
Feb. 21-24 at Hartington, Neb.
First Round, Feb. 21
Ponca 51, Crofton 37
Semifinals, Feb. 22
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Ponca 30
Hartington-Newcastle 60, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 54
Final, Feb. 24
No. 1 Hartington Cedar Catholic (21-4) vs. No. 3 Hartington-Newcastle (12-11), 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D1-5
Feb. 21-24 at Elgin, Neb.
First Round, Feb. 21
Osmond 60, Creighton 51
Semifinals, Feb. 22
Bloomfield 56, Plainview 42
Elgin Public/Pope John 85, Osmond 53
Final, Feb. 24
No 1 Elgin Public-Pope John (19-5) vs. No. 2 Bloomfield (10-13), 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-5
Feb. 22-24 at Wynot, Neb.
Semifinals, Feb. 22
Wynot 66, Randolph 49
Wausa 44, Winside 40
Final, Feb. 24
No. 1 Wynot (21-2) vs. No. 2 Wausa (17-7), 7 p.m.
SUB-DISTRICT D2-6
Feb. 21-24 at O’Neill
First Round, Feb. 21
Niobrara-Verdigre 63, Chambers-Wheeler Central 50
Semifinals, Feb. 22
St. Mary’s 77, Niobrara/Verdigre 47
Stuart 81, Santee 68
Final, Feb. 24
No. 1 O’Neill St. Mary’s (22-2) vs. No. 2 Stuart (15-7), 6:30 p.m.
S.D. GIRLS’ REGIONS
REGION 4A
Feb. 22-24 at high seeds
First Round, Feb. 22
Dakota Valley 56, Parker 30
Elk Point-Jefferson 45, Tea Area 42
Lennox 50, Canton 45
Vermillion 52, Beresford 29
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24
No. 4 Lennox (12-9) at No. 1 Dakota Valley (17-4), 7 p.m.
No. 6 Elk Point-Jefferson (8-13) at No. 2 Vermillion (16-5), 7 p.m.
REGION 5A
Feb. 22-24 at High Seeds
First Round, Feb. 22
Hanson 68, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 48
Parkston 45, Bon Homme 42, OT
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 22
No. 4 Hanson (17-4) at No. 1 Wagner (19-1), 7 p.m.
No. 3 Mount Vernon-Plankinton (16-5) at No. 2 Parkston (16-5), 7 p.m.
REGION 5B
Feb. 21-24
First Round, Feb. 21
Menno 32, Freeman Academy-Marion 30
Second Round, Feb. 22
Centerville 35, Menno 23
Freeman 39, Scotland 32
Irene-Wakonda 53, Alcester-Hudson 30
Viborg-Hurley 56, Gayville-Volin 39
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 24 at Scotland
No. 4 Freeman (10-10) vs. No. 1 Centerville (19-2), 6 p.m.
No. 3 Irene-Wakonda (14-7) vs. No. 2 Viborg-Hurley (17-4), 7:30 p.m.
REGION 6B
Feb. 21-24
First Round. Feb. 21
Kimball-White Lake 41, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 29
Burke 54, Colome 23
Second Round, Feb. 22
Avon 72, Marty Indian 29
Corsica/Stickney 66, Kimball/White Lake 28
Second Round, Feb. 24
No. 5 Wessington Springs (8-12) at No. 4 Gregory (9-11), 7 p.m.
No. 7 Burke (7-14) at No. 2 Platte-Geddes (11-9), 7 p.m.
SoDak 16 Qualifier, Feb. 26 at Mitchell
Gregory/WS winner vs. No. 1 Corsica-Stickney (18-3), 4 p.m.
No. 3 Avon (12-9) vs. PG/Burke winner, 5:45 p.m.
YANKTON PARKS & REC
MEN’S TOURN.
2/21 RESULTS: Wease Auto def. Café Louisianna 55-40; Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling def. Peterson Construction 50-48; Jones Construction def. Bricklayers 54-46; Little Crows def. Hydro Hawks 85-75
2/14 REGULAR SEASON: Little Crow def. Ben’s 70-68; Capital St. Pub def. Peterson Construction 52-51; QHC & QWS def. Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 63-45; Café Louisiana def. Wease Auto 50-40; Bricklayers def. Jones Construction 61-56
FINAL REGULAR SEASON STANDINGS: QHC & QWS 8-0, Capital St. Pub 7-0, Ben’s 5-2, Peterson Construction 5-3, Kaiser’s Heating & Co0ling 4-3, Little Crows 4-3, Bricklayers 4-3, Café Louisiana 2-5, Wease Auto 1-6, Jones Construction 1-7, Hydro Hawks 0-7
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LOWER TOURN.
2/20 RESULTS: Midwest Insurance def. The Mint 2-0 21-14, 21-6; America’s Best Realty def. We Showed Up 2-1 21-14, 15-21, 21-13; Getting’ Diggy Wit It def. The Demo Crew 2-0 21-17, 21-15; The BS Band def. America’s Best Realty 2-0 21-5, 21-9; The Mint def. We Showed Up 2-1 21-13, 16-21, 21-14; Ace Down, Sets Up def. All About That Ace 2-1 21-10, 19-21, 21-12; The Mint def. The Demo Crew 2-0 21-9, 21-12; The BS Band def. Midwest Insurance 2-1 22-20, 20-22, 21-14; All About That Ace def. America’s Best Realty 2-0 21-7, 21-17; Ace Down, Sets Up def. Getting’ Diggy Wit It 2-0 21-18, 21-13
COED UPPER TOURN.
2/20 RESULTS: Block Party def. Dat ACE forfeit; Ben’s Brewing Co. def. Hot Shots 2-1 21-19, 14-21, 23-21; Hot Shots def. Dat ACE forfeit; Czeckers def. Astec Block Party 2-1 21-5, 19-21, 21-17; Here for the Beer def. Astec Attackers 2-1 15-21, 21-14, 21-16
MEN’S TOURN.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Verdesian Life Sciences def. Block Party 2-0 21-18, 21-18
OTHER 2/9 RESULTS: Block Party def. The Boat House 2-0 21-9, 21-16
WOMEN’S JUST FOR FUN TOURN.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Net Ninjas def. Down N Diggy 2-0 21-8, 21-11
OTHER 2/9 RESULTS: Down N Diggy def. Sweet Digs 2-1 15-21, 21-7, 22-20
WOMEN’S COMPETITIVE TOURN.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Here for the Beer def. Charlie’s Angels 2-1 15-21, 22-20, 21-11
OTHER 2/7 RESULTS: Charlie’s Angels def. Notorious D.I.G. 2-0 21-17, 21-14; Charlie’s Angels def. The Volley Brawlers 2-1 15-21, 21-13, 21-13
COED II LEAGUE
2/6 RESULTS: Astec Attackers def. America’s Best Realty 3-0 21-12, 21-9, 21-11; Ben’s Brewing Co. def. Here for the Beer 3-0 21-11, 21-19, 23-21; Block Party def. All About That Ace 3-0 21-13, 21-15, 21-13; The BS Band def. Midwest Insurance 2-1 13-21, 21-16, 21-16
FINAL STANDINGS: Block Party 8-0, Astec Attackers 6-2, Ben’s Brewing Co. 6-2, Here for the Beer 6-2, The BS Band 4-4, All About That Ace 3-5, Midwest Insurance 2-6, The Demo Crew 1-7, America’s Best Realty 0-8
BOWLING
YANKTON BOWL
CLASSIC
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/16) Kruse’s Pro Shop 1027; (2/9) Manitou 999
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/16) Stockwell Engineers 2683; (2/9) Manitou 2803
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/16) Cody Henrichsen 290, Jay Weaver 288, Scott Hohenthaner 265, Tyler Lanphear 259, JJ Peterson 258, Mike Kruse 258; (2/9) JJ Peterson 300 (perfect)-287, Terry Norton 269, Brent Jones 265, Bruce Myers 255, Jay Weaver 255
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/16) Cody Henrichsen 802, Jay Weaver 760, JJ Peterson 751, Scott Hohenthaner 719, Pat King 668; (2/9) JJ Peterson 791, Terry Norton 714, Jay Weaver 694, Pat King 692, Jim Murphy 690
STANDINGS: Mojo’s 120.5, Manitou 117, Stockwell Engineers 115, Kruse’s Pro Shop 103.5, Plath Chiropractic 92.5, Pin Bruisers 91.5, Coca-Cola 86, Tatanka Golf 86, Capital Street Pub 82, JR Sports Cards 51
INDUSTRIAL
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/14) Nustar 479; (2/7) Nustar 460
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/14) Nustar 1259; (2/7) Nustar 1294
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/14) Mark Tipton 247, Jay Weaver 243, Bruce Myers 236, Robin Holec 235, Tyler Lanphear 224; (2/7) Tyler Lanphear 256, Jay Weaver 247, Bruce Myers 237, Tony Osborn 223, Brandon Koster 223
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/14) Mark Tipton 640, Bruce Myers 636, Robin Holec 633, Jay Weaver 623, Tyler Lanphear 604; (2/7) Jay Weaver 681, Tony Osborn 630, Tyler Lanphear 621, Bruce Myers 613, Frank Osborn Jr. 576
STANDINGS: Nustar 81, Plath Chiropractic 58, The We Shed 49, Time To Spare 49, Candyland 47, QRF 47, Smoke ‘em Out BBQ 45, Herc & Megara 44
TUESDAY NIGHT DOUBLES
HIGH TEAM GAME: (2/15) Split Happens 526; (2/8) TCB 484; (2/1) For the Taz 520
HIGH TEAM SERIES: (2/15) TCB 1395; (2/8) Split Haappens 1320; (2/1) For the Taz 1400
HIGH INDIVIDUAL GAME: (2/15) Kelly Mernin 257, Brendan Gramkow 254, Frank Osborn Jr. 252, Kathy Driver 226, Sharon Mernin 226, Jordan Drotzman 226 (errorless); (2/8) Kelly Mernin 231 (errorless), Brandon Ester 224, Frank Osborn Jr. 223 (errorless), Kathy Driver 256-223 (both errorless), Sharon Mernin 226, Andrea Gramkow 186; (2/1) Anthony Osborn 258, Todd Moody 258 (errorless), Frank Osborn Jr. 254 (errorless), Sharon Mernin 247, Kathy Driver 210, Jordan Drotzman 195
HIGH INDIVIDUAL SERIES: (2/15) Frank Osborn Jr. 709, Kelly Mernin 708, Brendan Gramkow 647, Sharon Mernin 597, Kathy Driver 566, Jordan Drotzman 523; (2/8) Brandon Ester 609, Kelly Mernin 600, Bob Doty 584, Kathy Driver 693, Sharon Mernin 592, Jordan Drotzman 518; (2/1) Anthony Osborn 723, Todd Moody 681, Kelly Mernin 657, Sharon Mernin 608, Kathy Driver 563, Jordan Drotzman 520
FOURTH QUARTER STANDINGS: TCB 4-0, For the Taz 4-0, The Gramkows 4-0, Double E’s 4-0, Split Happens 3-1, Spare Wars 3-1, Three Hole Surprise 3-1, Krazy Kids 3-1, 2 Broke Girls 3-1, Strikes & Doubles 2-2, The Bohemians 2-2, Moody’s 1-3, Knight Riders 1-3, Pin Pals 1-3, Ebowla 1-3, The Kisch’s 1-3, Ten Pins 0-4, We Don’t Give a Split 0-4, The Cunningham’s 0-4, Misfits 0-4
FINAL THIRD QUARTER STANDINGS: Split Happens 20-8, Three Hole Surprise 19-9, TCB 17.5-10.5, For the Taz 17-11, Strikes & Doubles 17-11, We Don’t Give a Split 17-11, The Gramkows 16-12, Spare Wars(INC) 15-13, Knight Riders 15-13, Ten Pins 14-14, Krazy Kids 14-14, Double E’s 14-14, Moody’s 12-16, The Bohemians 12-16, 2 Broke Girls 9.5-18.5, The Cunnningham’s(INC) 9-19, Pin Pals(INC) 8-20, Ebowla(INC) 5-23
2/15 HIGHLIGHTS: Brendan Gramkow – errorless 235; Frank Osborn, Jr. – errorless 242-215; Don Fiedler – errorless 214; Steve Obr – errorless 224; Eileen Honner 3-10; Elmer Misar 3-10; Susan Bitsos 3-10; Terry Bitsos 3-10; Anthony Osborn 2-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Paul Black 2-7-8, 5-7; Todd Moody 3-10; Eugene Kisch 5-6-10
2/8 HIGHLIGHTS: Bob Doty – errorless 200, 7-8; Betty Adam 3-9-10; Kristie Taylor 5-10; Anthony Osborn 4-9; Jordan Drotzman 3-10; Mark Povondra 5-10; Don Fiedler 3-10; Annabelle Moody 2-4-10, 5-7, 3-10, 2-7, 4-5; Todd Moody 4-5-7
2/1 HIGHLIGHTS: Todd Moody – errorless 226; Betty Adam 2-7; Lonnie Remington 2-7; Patty Bolhouse 2-7; Jane Rhoades 3-10; Marlene Doty 5-10; Emily Harriman 2-7; Shane Harriman 3-10; Kathy Driver 4-5
NOTE: Split Happens wins third quarter
