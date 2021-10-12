WAYNE, Neb. — Wayne State swept Mount Marty 25-15, 25-13, 25-16 in college volleyball action on Tuesday. The match served as an exhibition for the Lancers (7-13).
For Wayne State (15-2), Jazlin DeHaan had 10 kills and Rachel Walker had 28 assists to lead the way. Alaina Wolff and Kelsie Cada each had nine digs, with Cada also recording four ace serves in the victory.
Gabby Roth posted seven kills and Alexis Kirkman had five kills and three ace serves to lead Mount Marty. Ally DeLange finished with 19 assists and 13 digs. Alex Ruth and Allison Jones each had four kills for the Lancers.
Mount Marty hits the road in Great Plains Athletic Conference this weekend, facing 18th-ranked Dordt on Friday and 15th-ranked Northwestern on Saturday.
