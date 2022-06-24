BASEBALL
DARYL BERNARD CLASSIC
June 24-26 at Yankton
Friday’s Games
POOL B: Renner 10, Brandon Valley 9; Renner 8, Watertown 0; Millard South 3, Brandon Valley 2; Millard South 8, Watertown 4
POOL A: Yankton Black Sox 15, S.F. Post 911 3; Huron 18, S.F. Post 911 2; Creighton Prep 6, Huron 1; Yankton vs. Creighton Prep, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
POOL B: Brandon Valley vs. Watertown, 9 a.m.; Millard South vs. Renner, 11 a.m.
POOL A: Creighton Prep vs. S.F. Post 911, 1 p.m.; Yankton vs. Huron, 3 p.m
CONSOLATION: Pool A 4th vs. Pool B 4th, 5 p.m.; Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
SEMIFINALS: Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 2nd, 11 a.m.; Pool B 1st vs. Pool A 2nd, 1 p.m.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
YANKTON SERTOMA TOURN.
9U-10U DIVISION
All Games on Saturday at Sertoma Park
BLACK POOL (Avera-Turf): Yankton Screwballs 10U v. BV Black 9U, 9 a.m.; Yankton Screwballs v. Brookings Black 9U, 10:45 a.m.; BV Black v. Brookings Black, 12:30 p.m.,
RED POOL (Sertoma-B): Yankton Bucks 9U v. SC Futures 10U, 9 a.m.; Yankton Bucks v. BV White 9U, 10:45 a.m.; BV White v. SC Futures, 12:30 p.m.
WHITE POOL (First Dakota-Turf): Yankton Heat 9U v. Hinton Swarm 10U, 9 a.m.; Yankton Heat v. Watertown Rattlers 9U, 10:45 a.m.; Hinton Swarm v. Watertown Rattlers, 12:30 p.m.
Placing Pools
CHAMPIONSHIP POOL (#1 seeds; Avera-Turf): Red Pool v. White Pool, 3 p.m.; Red Pool v. Black Pool, 4:45 p.m.; White Pool v. Black Pool, 6:30 p.m.
SILVER POOL (#2 seeds, First Dakota-Turf): Red Pool v. White Pool, 3 p.m.; Red Pool v. Black Pool, 4:45 p.m.; White Pool v. Black Pool, 6:30 p.m.
BRONZE POOL (#3 seeds, Sertoma-B): Red Pool v. White Pool, 3 p.m.; Red Pool v. Black Pool, 4:45 p.m.; White Pool v. Black Pool, 6:30 p.m.
11-UNDER DIVISION
All Games Sunday at Sertoma Park
FIRST ROUND: Cyclones White v. Yankton Twins, 9 a.m., Sertoma B; Cyclones Red v. BV Red, 9 a.m., Sertoma C; SC Futures v. Coast 2 Coast, 10:45 a.m., Sertoma B; Watertown Heat v. Mitchell Mad Dogs, 10:45 a.m., Sertoma C
SEMIFINALS: Cyclones White-Twins winner v. Futures-Coast 2 Coast winner, 2:15 p.m., Avera-Turf; Cyclones Red-BV Red winner v. Watertown-Mitchell winner, 2:15 p.m., First Dakota-Turf
CONSOLATION: Cyclones White-Twins loser v. Futures-Coast 2 Coast loser, 12:30 p.m., Sertoma B; Cyclones Red-BV Red loser v. Watertown-Mitchell loser, 12:30 p.m., Sertoma C
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5:45 p.m., First Dakota-Turf; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 3 p.m., First Dakota-Turf; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3 p.m., Sertoma B; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 3 p.m., Sertoma C
12-UNDER DIVISION
All Games Sunday at Sertoma Park
FIRST ROUND: Yankton Dingers v. BV Red, 9 a.m., Avera-Turf; Mitchell Mad Dogs v. SF Culvers Black Sox, 9 a.m., First Dakota-Turf; Watertown Gators v. SF Cyclones Red, 10:45 a.m., Avera-Turf; Watertown Crazy Cleats v. West Point, 10:45 a.m., First Dakota-Turf
SEMIFINALS: Dingers-BV Red winner v. Gators-Cyclones Red winner, 12:30 p.m., Avera-Turf; Mad Dogs-Black Sox winner v. Crazy Cleats-West Point winner, 12:30 p.m., First Dakota-Turf
CONSOLATION: Dingers-BV Red loser v. Gators-Cyclones Red loser, 12:30 p.m., Sertoma A; Mad Dogs-Black Sox loser v. Crazy Cleats-West Point loser, 12:30 p.m., Sertoma D
CHAMPIONSHIP: Semifinal winners, 5:45 p.m., Avera-Turf; THIRD: Semifinal losers, 4 p.m., Avera-Turf; FIFTH: Consolation winners, 3 p.m., Sertoma A; SEVENTH: Consolation losers, 3 p.m., Sertoma D
