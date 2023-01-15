MITCHELL — Cole Bowen made the most of his time at the Corn Palace Sunday.
With the Mount Marty Lancers tied 79-79 against the rival Dakota Wesleyan Tigers with six seconds left, Bowen wanted whatever potential game-winning shot to touch the rim.
“(It was) all instinct in my head of getting up and being able (to get the shot to) actually touch the room to give it a chance to go in,” he said.
He fought his way down the court and went up against the DWU defense in the paint and got the shot to touch the rim and go through the hoop with 0.6 seconds as the Lancers defeated the Tigers 81-79 to give MMU a season sweep against their rival.
“I saw (Bowen) get downhill and he went right by (DWU’s Koln) Oppold, then he went up and scored it,” said teammate Tash Lunday, who led the Lancers with 30 points. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, we just won it. You’ve got to go celebrate.’ He played a really good game.”
Bowen made one of two free throws to give the Lancers a 79-77 lead before Oppold tied the game with a layup of his own at the six second mark.
“Six seconds is a long time,” said Lancers head coach Collin Authier. “(DWU) extended their pressure up. I told (Bowen) after he missed his free throw (that) he's going to make a game-winning play. He's got to be able to move past that. God worked in a mysterious way and set him up to be able to make that game winning shot. With six seconds, to get (the clock) all the way down and finish through contact like that and seeing him get that thing through the hoop, he got it and made it.”
Diang Gatluak’s half-court heave at the end of the game was not close to the rim, giving the Lancers the win.
At the first-half buzzer, Bowen’s half-court heave of his own went in the bucket to give the Lancers a 44-41 lead. It was another play where Bowen, who scored 23 points in the contest, showed awareness of how much time he had to get off the shot.
“It was on the fly (with) no timeout,” Bowen said. “We curled off it. I made a move and shot (it) and hoped it was going in.”
“That was amazing. That was crazy,” Lunday said. “As soon as (the basketball) left his hand, I was like, ‘That might be in.’ It was in and I was like ‘Oh my goodness.’”
It was the second time in four years the Lancers swept the regular season series against the Tigers. Before that game, it hadn’t happened prior to 2005.
“Our guys had a players-only meeting last night and talked about this game and what this game means,” Authier said. “Our seniors talked about what it means for them. To be able to do this, I credit our players and our leadership. To be able to carry it through the program, it’s got to be player-driven. Props to our seniors and props to all our guys for being able to step up.”
“Practices leading up (to the game) were really good,” Lunday said. “The team was on page and we hauled out a motor today. Everything about it felt right. It was a rivalry game. They were talking theirs. We were talking ours. We were trying to go play and win and show the state is ours.”
Bowen talked about the atmosphere surrounding the rivalry game with the hostile DWU crowd.
“The crowd is definitely more into it compared to the other games, but I just kept our guys calm and kept us humble,” he said.
Even with the hostile crowd, Authier appreciated the support from the traveling MMU faithful.
“I appreciate the support," he said. "We're going to continue to build this up. I loved seeing all the alums that were here today.”
The win improved MMU to 8-12 (4-8 GPAC), while the loss dropped DWU to 9-9 (5-5 GPAC) on the season.
Oppold led DWU with 25 points and nine rebounds, with all Tiger starters scoring in double figures and the DWU bench scoring zero points.
Mount Marty looks to build upon the win when they travel to play the Midland Warriors, who they beat Nov. 30, Wednesday in Fremont, Nebraska.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.