Length, athleticism and speed.
When a team is better in those three categories, it is tough for the other team to win, and that is what led the Pierre Governors to a 57-27 win over the Yankton Gazelles in Thursday night at the Summit Activities Center in Yankton.
“Defensively, I was happy with what our kids did,” Yankton head coach Trey Krier said. “We did some things better in terms of our position and our rotations and help defense, but it just wasn’t enough when you’re not shooting the ball well.”
Before the Gazelles (4-9) could really get settled into the game, Pierre (5-9) was passing the ball around the perimeter quickly and finding creases to the basket. After one quarter of play Pierre held a 13-3 advantage.
The Gazelles responded with a quick 7-0 run to start the second quarter, but a three-pointer and timeout by Pierre allowed the Govs to regroup with a 16-10 lead. From there, it was all Pierre.
“We took care of the ball, we gave ourselves opportunities to run some half court offense and then we got some post touches,” Krier said. “We got opportunities in to Jordynn, Macy and Kate, and those three girls scored four buckets in a row for us and gave us a chance to climb back into it.”
Yankton was able to hold the Govs within striking distance in the first half, trailing 23-12 at the half, but a scoring surge by Pierre in the third quarter put this one out of reach for good. The length of the Pierre defense refused to let up open looks and the speed allowed for shots in transition.
“Their length and their physicality on the defensive end was what gave us fits,” Krier said. “They were long, and then they got up in our face and made us uncomfortable. That length led to some tips, led to some ways where they could disrupt us and contest some shots.”
The Govs were also quick to the boards, grabbing multiple offensive rebounds in the first half to put themselves in a good spot for second chance points.
A trio of Govs scored in double figures, led by Reese Terwilliger’s 15 points. Ayvrie Kaiser added 14 points and Lennix DuPris 11.
Jordynn Salvatori led all Gazelles with seven points. Bailey LaCroix added six points in the second half on a pair of three-pointers.
“Bailey is a really smart basketball player,” Krier said. “She’s a kid who has one of the highest basketball IQs in our group. She just hasn’t gotten the opportunity to consistently get the reps in varsity basketball games and in the summer.”
The Gazelles get a chance to rest up before hosting the Rapid City schools (Stevens and Central) Feb. 11 and 12.
“We’re going into the end of the year, we have a couple of weekends left where we can start to look to try and add a few more wrinkles or throw some different things in on both ends of the floor, but at the same time, we have to make sure that we can be solid and execute on the things that we’re trying to run already,” Krier said.
In sub-varsity action, Pierre won the ‘C’ game 52-25 and the ‘D’ game 42-26. In the ‘C’ game, Camryn Koletzky tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds and Emma Herrboldt eight boards. In the ‘D’ game, Deandra Leighton tallied 11 points and four steals. Adilyn Schelhaas added six points and six rebounds.
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
PIERRE (5-9)
Ryann Barry 2 0-0 4, Remi Price 4 0-0 9, Layni Stevens 0 2-2 2, Ayvrie Kaiser 5 3-4 14, Reese Terwilliger 6 3-3 15, Lennix DuPris 4 0-0 11, Maya Shorter 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 22 8-9 57
YANKTON (4-9)
Jillian Eidsness 0 0-0 0, Jordynn Salvatori 3 1-2 7, Claire Tereshinski 3 2-2 5, Kate Beeman 1 1-3 3, Molly Savey 0 0-0 0, Bailey LaCroix 2 0-0 6, Macy Drotzmann 2 2-2 4, Elle Feser 0 2-4 2, Camryn Koletzky 0 0-0 0, Kamella Kopp 0 0-0 0, Emma Herrboldt 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 11 8-13 27
Pierre 13 10 23 11 –57
Yankton 3 9 9 5 –27
Three-Pointers: PHS 5 (DuPris 3, Kaiser 1, Price 1), YHS 3 (LaCroix 2, Tereshinski 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.