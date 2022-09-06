WAGNER — The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers improved their undefeated record to 6-0 with a 19-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 win over the Wagner Red Raiders here at Wagner High School Thursday.
Wagner falls to 6-2.
Platte-Geddes was led by Karly VanDerWerff’s 23 digs and 18 kills. Avery DeVries had 41 set assists in the contest.
The Red Raiders were led by Macy Koupal’s 30 set assists. Emma Yost had 20 digs and nine kills. Avari Bruguier added nine kills for the Red Raiders.
Platte-Geddes hosts Bon Homme Thursday while Wagner travels to play Gregory on Thursday.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Menno 2
MENNO — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies defeated the Menno Wolves 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 in a close contest here at Menno Public School Thursday.
Bridgewater-Emery improves to 2-3 while Menno falls to 3-5.
The Huskies were led by Kennedie Roskens’ 19 digs. Lexi Golder led the Huskies with 11 kills. Oakley Weber added 14 assists for the Huskies.
Menno was led by Josephine Stokes’ 10 kills. Maggie Miller led the Wolves with 17 digs. Taylor Freier and Madelyn Kludt added 15 digs apiece.
The Huskies host Irene-Wakonda on Thursday while Menno travels to play Ethan on Thursday as well.
Canistota 3, Viborg-Hurley 2
CANISTOTA — Canistota outlasted Viborg-Hurley 23-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Taylor McGregor finished with 18 kills, and Kayla Papendick had 13 kills, 12 digs and five ace serves for Canistota (3-5). Natalee Hofer finished with 18 assists and four ace serves. Sierra McGregor also had four ace serves. Natalie Becker added 39 digs in the victory.
Coral Mason led Viborg-Hurley (3-4) with 19 kills, three blocks and 20 digs. Denae Mach had 10 kills and 22 digs. Mataya Vannorsdel finished with 29 assists. Charlie Nelson posted 23 digs and Addy Huth added three blocks for the Cougars.
Canistota travels to Dell Rapids St. Mary on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley is off until a Sept. 13 home match against Gayville-Volin.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV match 24-26, 25-23, 15-5.
Scotland 3, Gayville-Volin 1
GAYVILLE — After dropping the opening set, the Scotland Highlanders won three straight to defeat the Gayville-Volin Raiders 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 here at Gayville-Volin High School Thursday.
Scotland improves to 4-3, while Gayville-Volin drops to 3-4.
The Highlanders were led by Martina DeBoer’s 20 kills to go along with 10 digs. Bailey Vitek had 21 digs for Scotland. Scotland also got 18 set assists from both Claire Janish and Kalley Vitek, respectively.
To lead the Raiders, Taylor Hoxeng registered 28 digs. Maia Achen led the team with 10 kills, while Keeley Larson had 22 set assists for Gayville-Volin.
Scotland travels to take on the Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcats Thursday while Gayville hosts the Freeman Flyers Thursday.
Freeman 3, Centerville 0
CENTERVILLE — The Freeman Flyers swept the Centerville Tornadoes in straight sets 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 at Centerville School Tuesday night.
Freeman improves to 5-2 on the season, while Centerville falls to 3-3.
Kate Miller led Freeman with 15 kills. Cami Fransen led the team with 19 set assists while also registering 11 digs. Ava Andersen registered 17 set assists for the Flyers. The Flyers also got a notable contribution from Ashlin Jacobsen, who had 10 kills and 10 digs apiece.
The Tornadoes were led by Macey Hostetler’s 12 set assists. Thea Gust led Centerville with six kills.
Freeman next plays at Gayville-Volin Thursday while Centerville hosts Alcester-Hudson next Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic 3, Crofton 0
HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic Trojans swept the Crofton Warriors here 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 Tuesday.
Cedar Catholic improves to 3-4 while Crofton falls to 3-1.
Crofton was led by Lexi Wiebelhaus’ five kills.
The Warriors host O’Neill on Thursday.
Wynot 3, Winside 0
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils swept the Winside Wildcats 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 here Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils improve to 4-1, while Winside falls to 3-6.
Wynot was led by Allison Wieseler’s eight kills. Sophia Geisen had 10 set assists for Wynot. Kaslee Heimes led the Blue Devils with 18 digs.
The Blue Devils next host Creighton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour 3, Avon 0
AVON — The Tripp-Delmont-Armour Nighthawks swept the Avon Pirates in straight sets 26-24, 25-16, 25-20 Tuesday night at the Avon Main Gymnasium.
Tripp-Delmont-Armour stays undefeated at 3-0 on the campaign, while Avon falls to 3-2.
TDA was led by Megan Reiner, who had 14 kills to go along with six digs. Gracey Schatz registered 10 kills and seven digs for the Nighthawks. The Nighthawks also got 23 set assists from Hannah Stremick.
The Pirates were led by Courtney Sees’ 14 kills and 12 digs. McKenna Kocmich had 16 set assists for Avon.
TDA travels to Kimball-White Lake on Thursday to take on the WiLdKats, while Avon hosts Alcester-Hudson Thursday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, West Central 0
ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies improved to 5-2 on the season with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 victory over the West Central Trojans here at Elk Point-Jefferson High School Tuesday night.
West Central falls to 1-3.
To lead the Huskies, Bentlee Kollbaum registered 10 kills to go along with 16 digs. Danica Torrez and Alyssa Chytka added 18 and 16 digs, respectively. Sophia Giorgio led the Huskies with 23 assists.
West Central was led by Jocelyn Nilson’s 17 digs. Aubree Miller had four kills for the Trojans.
EPJ hosts the undefeated Canton C-Hawks Thursday night while West Central travels to take on Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday.
Dakota Valley 3, Beresford 0
BERESFORD — The Dakota Valley Panthers swept the Beresford Watchdogs 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 here Thursday.
Dakota Valley, who has not lost a set this season, improves to 4-0 while Beresford falls to 4-5.
The Panthers were led by Claire Munch’s 11 kills. Also for DV, Logan Miller had 26 set assists. Kate VanRooyan registered 15 digs for Dakota Valley.
Beresford was led by Irelyn Fickbohm’s five kills. Rachel Zanter and Autumn Namminga had nine and eight digs, respectively.
Dakota Valley plays at 7-0 Harrisburg (who plays at Mitchell Thursday) next Tuesday. Beresford hosts McCook Central-Montrose on Sept. 15.
Parkston 3, AC-DC 0
PARKSTON — Parkston outlasted Andes Central-Dakota Christian 25-17, 26-24, 25-19 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Mya Nuebel had 13 kills, 12 digs and four ace serves to power Parkston. Gracie Oakley finished with nine kills. Faith Oakley posted 28 assists. Avery Bogenreif had 13 digs, and Kiauna Hargens and Lauren Ziebart each had 11 digs in the victory.
Josie Brouwer led a balanced AC-DC attack with five kills, eight assists and 15 digs. Mahpiya Irving had nine assists and 10 digs. Syrianna Never Miss A Shot had 15 digs, Nevaeh Morgan posted nine digs and Hannah Tronvold added four ace serves for the Thunder.
Parkston hosts Sanborn Central-Woonsocket on Thursday. AC-DC hosts Platte-Geddes on Sept. 12 at Dakota Christian school.
AC-DC won the JV match 26-24, 25-18.
