SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota swimming and diving team members Stella Fairbanks, William Johnston, Zachary Kopp and Mairead Powers have been selected as the TicketSmarter Summit League divers and swimmers of the Week, respectively, the league announced on Tuesday.
Fairbanks, a sophomore from Highland, Michigan, earns Women’s Diver of the Week honors for the fourth time this season and the ninth in her career.
Fairbanks, who won three of the four diving competitions during the two days of Summit League duals with St. Thomas, posted a NCAA Zone Qualifying score during all three wins. She won Friday’s one-meter board event with a score of 273.05 and came back Saturday to win both events, scoring 268.80 on the one-meter board and 284.80 on the three-meter board.
Johnston, a senior from Omaha, Nebraska, is honored as the Men’s Diver of the Week for the first time this season and second time in his career.
Johnston won all four diving events against St. Thomas to up his season win total to six. He scored 254 points on the one-meter board and 272.2 on the three-meter board during Friday’s dual. He came back on Saturday to post scores of 262.5, a new personal best, on the one-meter board and 222.65 on the three-meter board.
Kopp, a junior from Otsego, Minnesota, had a strong two-days against St. Thomas, participating in six wins, three individual and three relays.
Kopp, named Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time this season, won the 50 free in 21.64 while swimming on winning relays, the 400 medley and 200 free during Friday’s dual. He would capture the 50 free again on Saturday with a time of 21.67 and won the 200 free (1:46.00) to go along with leading off a victorious 200 free relay.
Powers, a freshman from Broomfield, Colorado, is named Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career.
Powers won four individual events during the two-day meet, winning the 200 IM (2:12.03), the 100 back (59.82), 400 IM (4:38.91) and 200 back (2:07.08). She also finished third in the 200 free (1:58.18) while also swimming on a third place 400 free relay.
The Coyotes will participate in a couple of Summit League duals this weekend, hosting Omaha on Friday and South Dakota State on Saturday inside the DakotaDome Pool.
