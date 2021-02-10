BASKETBALL
TUESDAY’S S.D. BOYS
Brandon Valley 55, Watertown 41
Burke 70, Bon Homme 48
Castlewood 63, Florence/Henry 49
Dell Rapids 82, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55
Deubrook 53, Alcester-Hudson 42
Elk Point-Jefferson 55, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 53
Freeman Academy/Marion 52, Gayville-Volin 48
Garretson 52, Beresford 38
Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 43
Kadoka Area 55, New Underwood 21
Lakota Tech 79, Edgemont 33
North Central, Neb. 59, Colome 38
Parkston 53, Scotland 30
Pierre 64, Huron 52
Rapid City Christian 60, Belle Fourche 52
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Iroquois 41
Sully Buttes 52, Herreid/Selby Area 51
Tea Area 80, Crofton, Neb. 31
Vermillion 79, Dakota Valley 68
Viborg-Hurley 71, Parker 43
Wagner 83, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54
Warner 65, Redfield 46
Waubay/Summit 83, Estelline/Hendricks 71
Waverly-South Shore 59, Lake Preston 51
West Central 58, Madison 48
White River 70, Winner 68
Wynot, Neb. 43, Irene-Wakonda 36
TUESDAY’S S.D. GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 60, Ipswich 53
Aberdeen Roncalli 53, Britton-Hecla 11
Belle Fourche 65, Rapid City Christian 56
Burke 59, Bon Homme 53
Canton 53, Centerville 33
Castlewood 63, Florence/Henry 49
Chester 80, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 65
Corsica/Stickney 54, Kimball/White Lake 35
Dakota Valley 62, Vermillion 52
Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Baltic 62, OT
Faulkton 53, Potter County 38
Flandreau 58, DeSmet 43
Garretson 43, Beresford 31
Gayville-Volin 53, Freeman Academy/Marion 28
Hanson 59, Freeman 52
Harding County 69, Dupree 54
Herreid/Selby Area 43, Sully Buttes 34
Hill City 68, Douglas 37
Hitchcock-Tulare 52, Highmore-Harrold 49
Hot Springs 43, Lead-Deadwood 26
Jones County 43, Philip 26
Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 35
Lakota Tech 69, Edgemont 20
Lemmon 58, Faith 49
Mobridge-Pollock 51, Timber Lake 44
North Central, Neb. 71, Colome 50
Parkston 64, Scotland 52
Redfield 42, Warner 35
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Iroquois 35
Sioux Falls Christian 69, Tri-Valley 47
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 48, Harrisburg 44
Sioux Valley 53, Deuel 19
St. Thomas More 41, Rapid City Stevens 38
Viborg-Hurley 60, Parker 40
Wagner 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 52
Wall 68, Lower Brule 46
Watertown 44, Yankton 31
West Central 60, McCook Central/Montrose 55
Winner 53, White River 49
Wynot, Neb. 48, Irene-Wakonda 42
TUESDAY’S NEB. BOYS
Adams Central 64, Hastings 30
Ainsworth 48, Stuart 47
Ansley-Litchfield 42, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34
Arlington 53, Plattsmouth 46
Auburn 78, Syracuse 31
Aurora 57, Lexington 44
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 63, Wisner-Pilger 43
Battle Creek 46, Neligh-Oakdale 36
Bayard 53, Leyton 44
Bellevue East 55, Omaha South 52
Bellevue West 74, Waukee, Iowa 60
Bloomfield 74, Santee 63
Blue Hill 55, Bertrand 40
Broken Bow 64, Ord 50
Central Valley 66, Elkhorn Valley 56
Chadron 61, Valentine 25
Cross County 65, East Butler 36
Doniphan-Trumbull 68, Thayer Central 48
Douglas County West 82, Conestoga 48
Elgin Public/Pope John 67, CWC 19
Elkhorn 42, Waverly 29
Elkhorn North 47, Blair 44
Exeter/Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35
Falls City 51, Diller-Odell 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 64, Fairfax, Mo. 22
Fullerton 56, St. Edward 31
Gibbon 57, Southern Valley 54
Gretna 62, Omaha North 60
Hartington-Newcastle 58, Wausa 54
Heartland 62, Deshler 57
Heartland Christian, Iowa 71, Cornerstone Christian 69
Hershey 64, Paxton 43
Hitchcock County 63, Cheylin, Kan. 50
Homer 34, Hartington Cedar Catholic 33
Humphrey St. Francis 47, Aquinas 31
Kenesaw 64, Red Cloud 26
Lawrence-Nelson 45, Harvard 37
Loomis 65, Axtell 56
Louisville 74, Raymond Central 55
Lutheran High Northeast 63, Creighton 43
Maxwell 52, Sutherland 31
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, South Platte 43
Mead 57, Johnson County Central 55
Morrill 43, Hemingford 35
Nebraska Christian 78, Nebraska Lutheran 75
Nebraska City Lourdes 41, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 29
North Bend Central 75, Tekamah-Herman 54
North Central 59, Colome, S.D. 38
North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31
Northern Valley, Kan. 77, Alma 43
O'Neill 69, Plainview 32
Omaha Central 81, Omaha Northwest 44
Omaha Concordia 52, Elkhorn Mount Michael 44
Omaha Creighton Prep 74, Omaha Burke 44
Omaha Roncalli 62, Bennington 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Norris 58
Overton 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 45
Parkview Christian 67, Boys Town 60
Perkins County 76, Creek Valley 57
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 88, Kimball 38
Platteview 66, Crete 38
Potter-Dix 63, Peetz, Colo. 19
Rawlins County, Kan. 43, Wauneta-Palisade 39
Riverside 69, Elba 4
Sandy Creek 57, Fillmore Central 28
Seward 69, Fairbury 47
South Loup 63, Anselmo-Merna 53
Southern 66, Lewiston 44
St. Mary's 81, Boyd County 33
St. Paul 57, Ravenna 27
Tea Area, S.D. 80, Crofton 31
Tri County 72, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 60
Tri County Northeast 52, Randolph 37
Twin River 71, Stanton 57
Wahoo 73, Columbus Scotus 56
Wallace 55, Southwest 39
Walthill 85, Omaha Nation 54
West Point-Beemer 73, Madison 30
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Sutton 39
Winnebago 57, Wakefield 54
Wynot 43, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 36
Yutan 61, Bishop Neumann 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ccd.
TUESDAY’S NEB. GIRLS
Adams Central 40, Hastings 32
Ainsworth 65, Stuart 29
Ansley-Litchfield 52, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Arapahoe 40, Cambridge 34
Archbishop Bergan 48, Oakland-Craig 34
Arlington 47, Plattsmouth 38
Aurora 38, Lexington 34
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 56, Wisner-Pilger 36
Battle Creek 67, Neligh-Oakdale 38
Bayard 61, Leyton 29
Bellevue East 64, Omaha South 12
Bennington 56, Omaha Roncalli 42
Bloomfield 66, Santee 54
Blue Hill 51, Bertrand 29
Boone Central/Newman Grove 47, Centura 38
Bridgeport 75, Gordon/Rushville 44
Broken Bow 54, Ord 35
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 54, Meridian 37
CWC 55, Elgin Public/Pope John 31
Centennial 38, Yutan 34
Central Valley 39, Elkhorn Valley 32
Chadron 37, Valentine 26
Cheylin, Kan. 55, Hitchcock County 53
Clarkson/Leigh 35, Pierce 31
Columbus Scotus 52, Columbus Lakeview 30
Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian, Iowa 22
Crete 50, Platteview 38
Cross County 49, East Butler 9
Deshler 57, Heartland 28
Dorchester 55, Hampton 54
Elkhorn North 60, Blair 37
Elm Creek 60, Hi-Line 19
Exeter/Milligan 45, McCool Junction 35
Falls City 45, Diller-Odell 36
Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Fairfax, Mo. 34
Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 27
Fullerton 68, St. Edward 15
Garden County 56, Hyannis 20
Gothenburg 53, Ogallala 36
Gretna 56, Omaha North 30
Guardian Angels 69, Pender 67
Hartington Cedar Catholic 50, Homer 35
Hartington-Newcastle 36, Wausa 30
Hemingford 50, Morrill 47
Hershey 63, Paxton 24
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Tri County 32
Humphrey St. Francis 60, Aquinas 19
Lincoln Christian 43, Lincoln Southeast 37
Lincoln Northeast 60, Kearney 41
Lincoln Pius X 74, Elkhorn 54
Loomis 58, Axtell 33
Louisville 49, Raymond Central 37
Lutheran High Northeast 54, Creighton 43
Malcolm 67, Wahoo 37
Nebraska Christian 63, Nebraska Lutheran 25
Nebraska City Lourdes 44, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25
Norris 51, Omaha Skutt Catholic 48
North Bend Central 72, Tekamah-Herman 41
North Central 71, Colome, S.D. 50
North Platte St. Patrick's 71, Dundy County-Stratton 31
O'Neill 56, Plainview 42
Omaha Burke 52, Omaha Marian 48
Omaha Central 54, Omaha Northwest 31
Omaha Gross Catholic 64, Omaha Concordia 51
Osceola 46, High Plains Community 24
Overton 52, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Parkview Christian 46, Boys Town 32
Perkins County 57, Creek Valley 14
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 58, Kimball 41
Potter-Dix 51, Peetz, Colo. 25
Seward 49, Fairbury 44
Shelton 40, Silver Lake 29
Sidney 64, Alliance 24
South Loup 51, Anselmo-Merna 41
South Platte 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 48
South Sioux City 64, Sioux City, West, Iowa 49
Southern 51, Lewiston 30
Southwest 48, Wallace 37
St. Mary's 37, Boyd County 35
St. Paul 41, Ravenna 29
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 42, Twin Loup 30
Sutherland 48, Maxwell 24
Sutton 52, Wilber-Clatonia 21
Syracuse 41, Auburn 36
Wauneta-Palisade 60, Rawlins County, Kan. 54
West Point-Beemer 61, Madison 23
Winnebago 58, Wakefield 46
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Johnson County Central, ccd.
Freeman vs. Sterling, ppd.
Tri County Northeast vs. Randolph, ccd.
