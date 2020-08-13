The 2020 version of the Yankton Gazelles girls’ soccer team won’t be like the 2019 version. And they’re not trying to be.
They are just working toward the same result: Eastern South Dakota Conference and Class AA state championships.
The Yankton Gazelles open the 2020 season today (Friday), looking to make their own mark on a program that has won back-to-back ESD titles.
“We’re trying to take it one game at a time,” said senior midfielder Thea Luken. “We want to have a great season, but coach didn’t want to put all that pressure on us.”
On defense, senior Kylie Bochman (1 career assist) is the lone returning starter among the five defensive players (4 defenders and the goalkeeper). Junior Kate Beeman, who also has one career assist, will be asked to claim a bigger role in the defense.
“Kylie will have to be the leader for us back there,” said Gazelles head coach Tyler Schuring. “Kate Beeman will step in and fill a big role.”
Luken, who has three goals and one assist in her career, will be asked to fill a bigger role in the middle. She will be joined in the middle by juniors Madisyn Bietz, Abby Schmidt and Callie Boomsma.
Senior forwards Megan Cap (4 goals, 2 assists in her career) and Emma Christensen (2 goals, 1 assist in her career) will be expected to fill greater roles up front.
“They’ve both been quality subs during their careers,” Schuring said. “Now they will be senior starters.”
Junior speedster Cora Schurman is the top returning scorer for the Gazelles, boasting 12 goals and eight assists in her career. The forward will be counted on as a “finisher.
“Cora is very good at the placing the ball,” Schuring said. “Molly Vornhagen (Sr., 1 career goal) will get some looks, along with Emma and Megan.”
The departure of five of the program’s top 10 career scoring leaders, including career scoring leader Jaiden Boomsma (track and field at South Dakota State), will necessitate some adjustments to the offensive strategy, Schuring said.
“We don’t have a track team up top. We won’t be able to run away from teams,” he said. “We’ve been working on possessions, making plays.”
The Gazelles also graduated an all-state goalkeeper, but return two with experience. Junior Ashlyn Vogt (one career save) will start in goal, with senior Rachel Hebda — last year’s backup — seeing time on the field defensively if not in goal.
“Ashlyn was out last year with injury. She’ll be filling the starting spot. She’s been a keeper most of her career,” Schuring said. “Hebda will see a lot of time in the field, and will be our emergency goalkeeper.”
Though the Gazelles do not return the entire starting lineup — something they did entering the 2019 season — the players that will be moving into varsity roles have seen success.
“A couple of years ago (in 2019 – no summer club soccer was played in 2020), they were second in Blaine (Minnesota), second in Eden Prairie (Minnesota),” Schuring said. The group was competing in the U-17 division, while Yankton’s 2019 starters competed in the U-18 division. “They’ve got the talent, and the players have chemistry.
“The one thing that hurts us was not having that opportunity this summer, but that’s a problem all teams had.”
A number of talented programs will stand in the way of the Gazelles claiming a third straight ESD title, Schuring said.
“Aberdeen Central (2019 state runner-up) will come back tough. They have nine or 10 good seniors, and a sophomore midfielder that could be one of the best in the state. Brandon Valley was young and competitive last year. (Head coach) Sidney Zanin always has Pierre rocking. Mitchell is an up-and-coming team that only lost a couple of players — they’re a team that could beat anyone on any given night.”
For the Gazelles to make another deep run in ESD and state competition, it will come down to the little things, according to Bochman.
“Communication with each other will be key,” she said. “We need to build that bond. We’re looking pretty good so far.”
The Gazelles open the 2020 season at Sioux Falls Lincoln today, then play four of the next five matches at home. Yankton will open the ESD and home season against Harrisburg on Tuesday.
