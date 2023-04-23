LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota ended day one at the Summit League Championships in a tie for second place after shooting a 293 on Sunday. USD tied with North Dakota State for a nine-over par day and sits seven strokes behind first-place Denver at two-over par. Danica Badura and Emma Henningsson posted the best scores for the Coyotes on Sunday and sit inside the top-five individually.
Badura and Henningsson shot one-over par 72’s in the opening round. The two sank three birdies each in their round. Badura and Henningsson are tied for fourth place with two rounds to go.
Akari Hayashi battled back from a four-over front nine to record a two-over 73 in the first round. She started the back nine with back-to-back birdies to get to two-under where she remained the rest of the round. Hayashi had three birdies total and ended day one in a tie for 11th place.
Molly Fossen recorded a five-over par 76 on the day. She had a solid afternoon with 13 pars on the day. Fossen stands in a tie for 19th place individually after round one.
Catie Nekola had a nine-over par 80 on Sunday. Nekola is in a tie for 39th place after the first round.
South Dakota carded the best scoring average on par-four holes on Sunday with a two-over par average. The team was also third in the field with nine birdies and 56 pars.
The Coyotes are in the final group of pairings this morning (Monday) for round two. Nekola is the first to tee off for USD at 9:40 a.m. followed by Fossen at 9:50 a.m., Hayashi at 10 a.m., Henningsson at 10:10 a.m., and Badura at 10:20 a.m.
