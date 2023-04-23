LINCOLN, Neb. – South Dakota ended day one at the Summit League Championships in a tie for second place after shooting a 293 on Sunday. USD tied with North Dakota State for a nine-over par day and sits seven strokes behind first-place Denver at two-over par. Danica Badura and Emma Henningsson posted the best scores for the Coyotes on Sunday and sit inside the top-five individually. 

 Badura and Henningsson shot one-over par 72’s in the opening round. The two sank three birdies each in their round. Badura and Henningsson are tied for fourth place with two rounds to go. 

