LENNOX — The Vermillion boys, led by medalist Riley Ruhaak, earned the title at the Region 3A Cross Country Meet, held Thursday in Lennox.
The top three teams and top 20 individuals in the two races qualified for the South Dakota State Meet, Oct. 24 in Rapid City.
Ruhaak finished the 5,000-meter course in 16:46.94, nearly 30 seconds ahead of Evan Bartelt (17:14.20) of Ethan-Parkston. Andrew Atwood of Beresford (17:17.99), Joe Cross of Elk Point-Jefferson (17:20.46) and Blake Schmiedt (17:23.23) of Dakota Valley rounded out the top five.
Also for Vermillion, Joe Dahloff (7th, 17:29.11), Emery Bohnsack (14th, 17:55.67) and Jack Freeburg (15th, 17:59.72) placed in the top 20.
Vermillion finished with 35 points, with Lennox (45) and Dakota Valley (51) also qualifying for state. For Dakota Valley, Schmiedt was joined in the top 20 by teammates Reed Donaldson (11th, 17:45.64) and Alex Olsen (18:04.47).
Other area boys’ runners qualifying for state were Beresford’s Atwood and Cameron Wells (8th, 17:39.92), Ethan-Parkston’s Bartelt and David Brock (19th, 18:15.55), EPJ’s Cross and Wagner’s Michael Barnett (17th, 18:05.02).
Led by medalist Emily Plucker, Lennox won the girls’ title with 40 points. Tea Area (41) and Beresford (49) also qualified for state.
Plucker finished the 5,000-meter race in 19:29.70, holding off Vermillion’s Taeli Barta (19:33.80). Canton’s Corinne Braun (19:56.60), Ethan-Parkston’s Lindsey Roth (20:03.70) and Lennox’s Kelsey Schmidt (20:11.50) rounded out the top five.
Beresford put Anna Atwood (7th, 20:33.00), Laura Bogue (8th, 20:37.30), Harley Koth (15th, 21:18.40) and Ella Merriman (19th, 21:34.60) in the top 20. Other area runners qualifying for state from the girls’ race were Vermillion’s Barta and Lydia Anderson (13th, 21:10.80), Ethan-Parkston’s Roth and Parker’s Josie Leberman (20th, 21:38.40).
GIRLS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Lennox 40, Tea Area 41, Beresford 49, Vermillion 67, Canton 67, Ethan-Parkston 108, Elk Point-Jefferson 114, Dakota Valley 149, Parker 164
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 20): 1, Emily Plucker, Lennox 19:29.70; 2, Taeli Barta, Vermillion 19:33.80; 3, Corinne Braun, Canton 19:56.60; 4, Lindsey Roth, Ethan-Parkston 20:03.70; 5, Kelsey Schmidt, Lennox 20:11.50; 6, Jaycie Babb, Tea Area 20:25.50; 7, Anna Atwood, Beresford 20:33.00; 8, Laura Bogue, Beresford 20:37.30; 9, Alicia Ruud, Lennox 20:42.00; 10, Hayley Korver, Tea Area 20:48.50; 11, Aubrey Kenyon, Tea Area 20:55.70; 12, Karly Jorgenson, Canton 21:02.20; 13, Lydia Anderson, Vermillion 21:10.80; 14, Mya Neuhardt, Tea Area 21:12.70; 15, Harley Koth, Beresford 21:18.40; 16, Haidyn West, Tea Area 21:22.60; 17, Grace Gannon, Canton 21:23.00; 18, Shealey Geelan, Tea Area 21:25.60; 19, Ella Merriman, Beresford 21:34.60; 20, Josie Leberman, Parker 21:38.40
BOYS’ DIVISION
TEAM SCORES (Top 3 Qualify): Vermillion 35, Lennox 45, Dakota Valley 51, Beresford 57, Ethan-Parkston 73, Tea Area 87, Elk Point-Jefferson 122, Parker 155
STATE QUALIFIERS (Top 20): 1, Riley Ruhaak, Vermillion 16:46.94; 2, Evan Bartelt, Ethan-Parkston 17:14.20; 3, Andrew Atwood, Beresford 17:17.99; 4, Joe Cross, Elk Point-Jefferson 17:20.46; 5, Blake Schmiedt, Dakota Valley 17:23.23; 6, Caleb Sayler, Lennox 17:28.37; 7, Joel Dahloff, Vermillion 17:29.11; 8, Cameron Wells, Beresford 17:39.92; 9, Jace Rausch, Tea Area 17:42.35; 10, Noah Schroder, Canton 17:42.90; 11, Reed Donaldson, Dakota Valley 17:45.64; 12, Jaren Hartman, Lennox 17:52.43; 13, Cloy McVey, Lennox 17:52.53; 14, Emery Bohnsack, Vermillion 17:55.67; 15, Jack Freeburg, Vermillion 17:59.72; 16, Alex Olsen, Dakota Valley 18:04.47; 17, Michael Barnett, Wagner 18:05.02; 18, Isaac Bambas, Lennox 18:05.79; 19, David Brock, Ethan-Parkston 18:15.55; 20, Austin Eimers, Tea Area 18:16.99
