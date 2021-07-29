TABOR — Three Wynot players combined for 10 hits as the Expos doubled up Freeman 8-4 in the District 6B Amateur Baseball Tournament on Thursday in Tabor.
Wynot advances to the South Dakota State Amateur Baseball Tournament as Rep No. 2 from the district. Freeman will face either Menno or Tabor on Saturday for the final state berth from the district.
Jalen Wieseler had four hits, including a home run, and three RBI for Wynot. Lee Heimes had a double, two singles and a RBI. Landon Wieseler also had three hits. Scott Morrison doubled and singled. Devon Lammers had two hits and a RBI. Jackson Sudbeck had a three-run double and Nate Wieseler added a hit in the win.
Jake Weier had three hits, including a triple, and Jackson Fiegen had three hits and a RBI for Freeman. Jonah Hofer posted two hits. Kyle Braun had a double and a RBI. Trey Christensen also doubled. Alan Scherschligt, Bailey Sage and Chet Petersen each had a hit, with Scherschligt driving in a run for the Black Sox.
Jackson Sudbeck went the distance, striking out eight, for the win. Alex Fiegen took the loss.
A: Harrisburg 16, Yankton Lakers 2
HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg Hops jumped out to a 13-0 lead after three innings on the way to a 16-2 victory over the Yankton Lakers in Class A amateur district action on Thursday.
Both teams will return to Harrisburg on Saturday, with Harrisburg facing the Yankton Tappers and the Lakers playing the Vermillion Grey Sox. Two teams will advance from the district to state, Aug. 6-8 in Brookings and Aug. 13-15 in Mitchell.
Sam Siegel went 3-for-4 with two doubles and Drue Soukup went 3-for-5 for Harrisburg. Jose Martinez had two hits, including a home run, and five RBI. Josh Kunzmann had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI. T.J. Miller doubled and singled, Brandon Ruud doubled and Ian Strum and Mitch Steffen each had a hit in the victory.
Rex Ryken doubled for Yankton. Jett Olszewski and Nick Bartles each had a hit.
Jeremiah Mauch struck out 12 in the seven-inning contest for the win. Garrett Peikert took the loss, also going the distance.
5B: Mount Vernon 6, Platte 5
ALEXANDRIA — Mount Vernon scored two runs in the eighth to rally past Platte 6-5 in the District 5B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Thursday in Alexandria. The victory clinched a state tournament berth for the Mustangs.
Briggs Havlik went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Mount Vernon. Brady Albrecht had two hits, including a home run. Spencer Neugebauer and Eric Giblin each went 2-for-5 with a triple, with Neugebauer scoring three times. Bradley Dean, Deric Denning and Cameron Deinert each had a hit in the victory.
Derek Soukup went 2-for-3 with a home run for Platte. Ryan Allen also had two hits. Hayden Kuiper doubled, and Matthew Randall and Jimmy DeWaard each had a hit.
Havlik pitched five innings of shutout relief, striking out three. Michael Buitenbos took the loss, striking out seven in 7 1/3 innings of work. Grant Lang struck out four in 1 2/3 innings of relief for the Killer Tomatoes.
