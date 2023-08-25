RAPID CITY — The Yankton Bucks earned a third straight victory, rolling past Douglas 7-0 in boys’ soccer action on Friday in Rapid City.
Nels Hanson, Lance Dannenbring and Christian Pacheco each had a goal and an assist for Yankton (3-1-0). Tony Guitron, Sean Scott, Zac Briggs and Anthony Alfonso each scored a goal. Byron Jimenez posted three assists, and Patrick Gurney added an assist in the victory.
