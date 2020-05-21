PIERRE — The South Dakota Golf Association will hold the South Dakota High School Senior Showcase on June 1 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre. The event will be open to South Dakota girls’ (all classes) and Class B boys’ golfers from the Class of 2020.
It is a one-day, individual 18-hole tournament. Tee times are set between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Due to social distancing requirements, the field will be limited to 80 golfers. Seniors that played in the 2019 state championship will have first priority.
Registration deadline is May 28. Email seniorshowcase@sdga.org to register. Contact Tom Jansa at tom@sdga.org or 605-376-2148 with any questions.
