HARTINGTON, Neb. — The Hartington Cedar Catholic boys’ golf team qualified for the Nebraska State Tournament thanks to a second-place finish at Monday’s District C-3 Tournament at the Hartington Golf Club.
Tri County Northeast captured the team championship with a score of 352, which was three strokes better than Cedar Catholic. West Holt, one shot back at 356, also qualified as a team for the state tournament.
Nathan Oswald of Tri County Northeast was the overall champion with a score of 78, four strokes ahead of Cedar Catholic’s Jay Steffen. Hartington-Newcastle’s Reece Morten finished fourth at 83, while Cedar Catholic’s Cazden Christensen was seventh (87) and Ponca’s Grant Sprakel was 10th (88).
Cedar Catholic’s quintet also includes Kurtis Kathol, Andrew Jones and Weston Heine.
District D-3
WAUSA, Neb. — Creighton’s Gage Burns captured the individual title and Wausa qualified for the Nebraska state tournament at Monday’s District D-3 boys’ golf tournament at Rolling Hills Country Club near Wausa.
Burns carded a round of 80, two strokes ahead of Wausa’s Michael Vanness.
Pender was the team champion with a score of 346, while Wausa (357) and Neligh-Oakdale (362) both qualified as a team for the state tournament. Wausa’s quintet also includes Jaxon Claussen (88), Jonathan Nissen (92), Tug Dawson (95) and Vincent Vanness (109).
