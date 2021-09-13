The Yankton Bucks remained fourth in Class 11AA in the media poll and were tied for fourth in the coaches’ poll as the football polls for South Dakota high school football were announced on Monday.
Yankton (2-1), 58-0 winners over Spearfish last week host the Bucks’ first-ever meeting with Sioux Falls Jefferson this Friday. The Jefferson Cavaliers (2-1) rank third in both Class 11AAA polls.
Tea Area (3-0) leads both Class 11AA polls. Pierre (2-1) is ranked second by the media and third by the coaches, and is receiving first place votes in both polls. Aberdeen Central (3-0), second in the coaches’ poll, is also receiving first place votes. Yankton is tied with Brookings (2-1) in the coaches’ poll.
Here is a look at the other classes:
— Harrisburg (3-0) leads both polls in Class 11AAA, with second-ranked Brandon Valley (3-0) also receiving votes.
— Canton (3-0) ranks first in both Class 11A polls, with second-ranked Madison (3-0) receiving first place votes in both polls.
— Winner (4-0) is a unanimous first place selection in both Class 11B polls. Elk Point-Jefferson (2-1) is receiving votes in both polls. Wagner (4-0) also received a vote in the coaches’ poll.
— Hanson (3-0) is the top pick in both Class 9AA polls. Each of the top five teams in the coaches’ polls is receiving first place votes: Platte-Geddes (2-1), Florence-Henry (4-0), Chester Area (3-1) and Canistota-Freeman (2-2). Platte-Geddes, ranked third in the media poll, is also receiving first place votes there.
Parkston (2-2) is receiving votes in both polls. Canistota-Freeman is receiving votes in the media poll, while Viborg-Hurley (1-3) received a vote in the coaches’ poll.
— DeSmet (4-0) leads both polls in Class 9A, with Howard (4-0) receiving first place votes in both polls. Wall (4-0) also received a first place vote in the coaches’ poll.
— Class 9B is the one division where the media and coaches do not agree on the top team.
In the media poll, Gayville-Volin (3-0) is first, followed by Faulkton Area (3-1), Avon (3-0) and Harding County-Bison (2-1). All four teams are receiving first place votes.
Avon holds down the top spot in the coaches’ poll, with Gayville-Volin, Harding County-Bison and fifth-ranked Hitchcock-Tulare (3-1) each receiving first place votes.
Alcester-Hudson (0-3) is receiving votes in the coaches’ poll.
S.D. MEDIA POLL
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 13 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (18) 3-0 94 1
2. Brandon Valley (1) 3-0 77 2
3. Jefferson 2-1 45 5
4. Lincoln 2-1 37 4
5. Washington 2-1 27 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: O’Gorman 3, Roosevelt 1, Stevens 1.
CLASS 11AA
1. Tea Area (16) 3-0 91 1
2. Pierre (2) 2-1 69 2
3. Aberdeen Central 3-0 66 3
4. Yankton 2-1 32 4
5. Brookings 2-1 25 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Watertown 2.
CLASS 11A
1. Canton (17) 3-0 93 1
2. Madison (2) 3-0 77 2
3. Dell Rapids 2-1 44 3
4. SF Christian 3-0 41 4
5. Lennox 3-0 28 5
RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 2.
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (19) 4-0 115 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 60 3
3. Sioux Valley 2-1 58 2
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 45 4
5. McCook Cent./Montrose 3-0 16 RV
RECEIVING VOTES: Woonsocket/Wess. Springs/Sanborn Central 6, Elk Point-Jefferson 2, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2, Wagner 1.
CLASS 9AA
1. Hanson (17) 3-0 92 2
2. Garretson 3-1 67 3
3. Platte-Geddes (2) 2-1 43 1
4. Florence/Henry 4-0 35 5
5. Chester Area 3-1 18 4
RECEIVING VOTES: Parkston 11, Canistota/Freeman 7, Lyman 5, Hamlin 4, Timber Lake 3.
CLASS 9A
1. De Smet (17) 4-0 93 1
2. Howard (2) 4-0 76 2
3. Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 53 3
4. Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 31 4
5. Wall 4-0 27 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Castlewood 3, Gregory 1, Kadoka Area 1.
CLASS 9B
1. Gayville-Volin (13) 3-0 82 1
2. Faulkton Area (2) 3-1 72 2
3. Avon (2) 3-0 55 4
4. Harding Co./Bison (2) 2-1 52 3
5. Potter County 3-1 20 NR
RECEIVING VOTES: Hitchcock-Tulare 3, Sully Buttes 1.
S.D. COACHES POLL
CLASS 11AAA
1. Harrisburg (14) 3-0 91
2. Brandon Valley (5) 3-0 84
3. S.F. Jefferson 2-1 48
4. O'Gorman 1-2 25
5. S.F. Lincoln 2-1 22
RECEIVING VOTES: Sioux Falls Washington 16, Rapid City Stevens 9
CLASS 11AA
1. Tea Area (13) 3-0 89
2. Aberdeen Central (5) 3-0 74
3. Pierre TF Riggs (1) 2-1 56
T4. Brookings 2-1 29
T4. Yankton 2-1 29
RECEIVING VOTES: Watertown 17, Mitchell 5
CLASS 11A
1. Canton (15) 3-0 91
2. Madison (3) 3-0 73
3. S.F. Christian (1) 3-0 47
4. Lennox 3-0 36
5. Dell Rapids 2-1 20
RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 14, Tri Valley 7
CLASS 11B
1. Winner (19) 4-0 95
2. Bridgwater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 88
3. Sioux Valley 2-1 51
4. Aberdeen Roncalli 4-0 33
5. McCook Central/Montrose 3-0 21
RECEIVING VOTES: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 10, Elk Point-Jefferson 8,
CLASS 9AA
1 Hanson (12) 3-0 86
2 Platte-Geddes (3) 2-1 54
3 Florence-Henry (4) 4-0 49
4 Chester Area (1) 3-1 33
5 Canistota/Freeman (2) 2-2 30
RECEIVING VOTES: Garretson 27, Hamlin 16, Parkston 14, Lyman 13, Ipswich 11, Leola/Frederick Area 1, Timber Lake 1, Viborg-Hurley 1
CLASS 9A
1 DeSmet (17) 4-0 103
2 Howard (5) 4-0 78
3 Wolsey-Wessington 2-1 44
4 Herreid/Selby Area 4-0 42
5 Wall (1) 4-0 36
RECEIVING VOTES: Gregory 10, Castlewood 7, Great Plains Lutheran 3, Kimball/White Lake 1, Warner 1
CLASS 9B
1 Avon (11) 3-0 90
2 Gayville-Volin (7) 3-0 73
3 Harding County/Bison (3) 2-1 49
4 Faulkton Area 3-1 47
5 Hitchcock-Tulare (1) 3-1 32
RECEIVING VOTES: Potter Co 29, Alcester-Hudson 5, Dell Rapids St. Mary 4, Sully Buttes 1
