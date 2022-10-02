BROOKINGS — South Dakota outlasted rival South Dakota State 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 in Summit League volleyball action on Saturday. The match was played in front of 1,524 fans, a SDSU record for volleyball attendance.
“Tonight was another great rivalry game! The atmosphere was great and really fun to be a part of,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “Our team took a little while to settle in, but we were able to make some adjustments on our side and found ways to have success.”
In a matchup of two of the Summit's top attackers, USD's Elizabeth Juhnke and SDSU's Crystal Burk impressed, notching 19 and 18 kills, respectively. Juhnke ranks first in the nation in total kills this season while Burk ranks fifth.
Lolo Weideman led South Dakota’s defensive effort in the five-set battle with her 33 digs, just one shy of her career-high 34 digs against Denver. Weideman also tallied a match-high six service aces, which matches her career-high from a year ago against St. Thomas.
Juhnke also had 10 digs in the match. Madison Harms totaled 16 kills while hitting .407 and added five blocks. Brooklyn Schram finished with 49 assists and six digs. Kamryn Farris added 15 digs for the Yotes, just two shy of her career high.
Burk also had 15 digs and four ace serves for SDSU. Masa Scheierman joined Burk with double-digit kills, finishing with 14. Raegen Reilly gave out 44 assists. Jadyn Makovicka led the Jackrabbit defense with 18 digs on the night.
The Jackrabbits came out strong to take set one and gain the one set advantage. However, the Coyotes came back swinging in set two and went on a 6-1 run after being down 22-19 to take the second set and tie the match. USD’s first block of the match closed out that set and the Coyotes roared for nine more blocks over the final three sets.
South Dakota took an early 12-4 lead in set three and held the momentum from there, before SDSU rallied to take set four. South Dakota was able to survive three Jackrabbit set points before a kill from Elyse Winter sent the match to set five.
The Coyotes went on a 4-0 run to take an 11-5 lead in set five which gave them the boost they needed to seal the win.
“In a rivalry game, you have to be ok with the ebbs and flows of the match, and we were successful when we were comfortable with that,” Williamson said. “Our serve, block, and defense made the biggest switch for us which aided in our success. I am happy that our team fought to find a way to win on the road!”
The Coyotes’ road run continues, with matches against St. Thomas on October 6 and Western Illinois on October 8. The Jackrabbits go on the road next week to take on Western Illinois Thursday and St. Thomas Saturday.
