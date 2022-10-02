BROOKINGS — South Dakota outlasted rival South Dakota State 16-25, 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 15-10 in Summit League volleyball action on Saturday. The match was played in front of 1,524 fans, a SDSU record for volleyball attendance.

“Tonight was another great rivalry game! The atmosphere was great and really fun to be a part of,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “Our team took a little while to settle in, but we were able to make some adjustments on our side and found ways to have success.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.